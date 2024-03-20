Communications Business Partner
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Göteborg
Do you want your impact to be recognised?
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organisation with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognised for the results you've achieved.
Mölnlycke is looking for a Communications Business Partner, to work with the People (HR) function and employer branding. You will be a part of the global Brand & Communications team and can be based across Europe, with some travels to our global HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden included. As a key liaison between our Brand & Communications team and the People department, you will play a crucial role in shaping and executing strategic communication and employer branding activities, both internally and externally.
Some of the key accountabilities for this role includes:
Ownership of People function communications strategy creation and execution where you will guide in People employee engagement plan, internal and external narrative, messaging, and positioning in company communications channels.
Provide strategic communications advice, support and coaching for People organisation leadership team.
Establish a strong internal and external communications plan, guided by the Mölnlycke purpose and values, to drive Employer branding - ensuring Mölnlycke is positioned as an attractive employer for existing and future employees.
Work closely with other Business Partner Communications to ensure alignment on respective communications strategies and plans.
What you'll need
Minimum 5 years' experience of strategic communications for a global company, including leading communications strategy and delivery
Able to lead and co-ordinate global campaigns (internal and external)
Influencing and stakeholder management skills - confident working with people at all levels of the organisation and able to provide meaningful strategic advice and consultation
Experience of leading impactful Employer Branding campaigns
Prior experience of communications strategy development including messaging to different stakeholder groups
University degree
Proficiency in written and spoken English
A mindset focused on strong teamwork, coupled with excellent communication skills
We see it as beneficial if you also have:
Experience of working as a Business Partner Communications with HR/People function in a global B2B environment
Change communication experience
Swedish as a language
What you'll get
Hybrid working
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
Please submit your application no later than April 10th
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where
customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an
engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mölnlycke Health Care AB
(org.nr 556547-5489)
Gamlestadsvägen 3 C (visa karta
)
402 52 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Mölnlycke Health Care AB Jobbnummer
8554354