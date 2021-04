Communications and Storytelling Summer Intern - Exponential AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

Exponential AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-07Are you looking for a hands-on learning experience this summer? Stellar Capacity is now looking for a Communication and Storytelling summer intern for 2021. You will get the chance to learn about communication, leadership and technology together with a talented team.Stellar Capacity (www.stellarcapacity.com) is now looking for a Communications and Storytelling summer intern with excellent communication skills. Our story is one of change, leadership and passion. In a digitalized world we bring out the best in people through our programs, and we're looking for a team member who is not only eager to learn, but also to play an active role in building up our communications platform.In the role you will work with marketing and communications with the goal of generating engagement, leads and growth. It's imperative that you share our mission of leveraging education as a powerful tool in society, to change the world.Take the next step in your career and join our innovative, tight-knit team located in central Stockholm today!Internship FocusCopywriting/content creation (i.e. blogs, website, marketing emails, pitches, etc.)Social media content creation and strategy (organic posts and ads)Brainstorm creatively and strategically with your team to come up with innovative campaignsDrive activity that supports the positioning of our programs; actively support the management of our brand, reputation and content on both a proactive and reactive basisLearn and amplify the company's voice and use it to tell our storyFollow and reach marketing KPIsIdentify and innovate ways to grow awareness and recognition of our brand onlineResearch news, technologies, and digital developmentsAssist with operational needs and tasksWho you are:You are passionate about technology, leadership and continuous learningYou are a skilled content producer, who will be able to distill complex issues into concise and compelling storiesYou are curios and motivated to take on new challengesPerfect command of written and spoken English. Strong Swedish skills are a strong merit.You will be working right alongside our growth-oriented team and will have the opportunity to learn about new technological advancements and their implementations. We provide training, guidance, and support, as well as a unique work experience at the fore-front of digital leadership development.The internship is unpaid, but for the right candidate, there are opportunities for full-time employment after the internship. Many of our team members have started their careers with us as interns!How to applyYou can apply by emailing your CV and cover letter to applications@stellarcapacity.com by using "Communications and Storytelling Summer Intern" as the email subject. We are reviewing applications on a continuous basis, so apply today!2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07Exponential ABÅsögatan 16511632 Stockholm5677315