Communications Advisor
2024-05-06
Communications Advisor for Diakonia International Humanitarian Law Centre.
JOIN OUR TEAM: COMMUNICATIONS LEADER FOR DIAKONIA INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN LAW CENTRE
Are you passionate about making a difference in the world? Are you a strategic thinker with a strong background in communications? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to lead, strengthen, and develop the strategic communication portfolio of the Diakonia International Humanitarian Law Centre. Effective communication about International Humanitarian Law (IHL) is more crucial now than ever before.
WHO WE ARE
Diakonia is a global organization committed to promoting justice, solidarity, and human rights. At the heart of our work is a commitment to feminist and human-rights based principles, along with our core values of solidarity, justice, courage, commitment, and accountability. We are seeking a dynamic individual to join and take up a senior role within our International Humanitarian Law Centre team and contribute to advancing humanitarian law and advocating for a more just and equitable world.
PURPOSE OF THE POSITION
Lead, strengthen and develop the strategic communication portfolio of the Diakonia International Humanitarian Law Centre, supporting the profile building of the Centre, in line with Diakonia's global policies and steering documents, as well as Diakonia 's feminist and human-rights based principles and our values of solidarity, justice, courage, commitment and accountability.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
As Communications Leader, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the communication strategy of the Diakonia International Humanitarian Law Centre. Your responsibilities will include:
Staying Ahead of the Curve: Keeping a keen eye on the latest communication approaches and trends in the field of international humanitarian law, and identifying gaps and opportunities for innovation.
Strategy Enhancement: Updating and fine-tuning the communications strategy of the Centre to align with its recent growth and diverse portfolio of projects.
Strategic Input: Providing input into all relevant tools, strategies, and positions of the Centre, both internally and externally, ensuring that our communication efforts are in line with our core values and objectives.
Knowledge Sharing: Enhancing internal knowledge within the program and projects to ensure that our team is well-informed and equipped to drive effective communication.
Networking: Identifying and cultivating relevant networks and partnerships to further the Centre's goals and expand our reach.
Guiding the Team: Offering strategic and tactical guidance to the Centre's staff to empower them with the skills and knowledge needed for a robust communications approach.
Analysis and Advice: Analyzing the Centre's strategy and providing recommendations on investment, marketing, and funding opportunities to ensure our sustainability and growth.
QUALIFICATIONS
Proven experience in strategic communications, preferably in the context of international humanitarian law or related fields.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to identify trends and opportunities.
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
Demonstrated ability to lead and inspire a team.
A commitment to feminist and human-rights based principles and alignment with Diakonia's values.
Creative and innovative thinking with a passion for social justice.
CONDITIONS AND APPLICATION
If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge and help advance the cause of humanitarian law, please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and why you are the ideal candidate for this role. Send your application to hratho@diakonia.se
Join us in making a positive impact on the world through effective communication and advocacy. Together, we can create a more just and equitable future.
Diakonia is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds and experiences.
Application Deadline: Sunday 19 May 2024.
If you have questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact Johanna Nilsson at johanna.nilsson@diakonia.se
Location: Stockholm, Sweden. Candidates must have the right to work in Sweden at the time of application.
Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience
Position Type: 2 Year Fixed Term, Full-time
