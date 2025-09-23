Communication Partner | Sustainability
2025-09-23
In IKEA of Sweden (Core Business Range) we design and develop all IKEA products that furnish hundreds of millions of homes around the globe and contributes to a better everyday life for the many people. Our role in the IKEA value chain is to develop the best possible products at the lowest possible cost, provide a complete and coordinated offer and manage the home furnishing businesses and through the product range, we connect and optimise the whole value chain.
The Communication function in Range has the assignment to lead, develop and enable impactful communication that strengthens the IKEA brand by creating engagement, building trust for IKEA, and enabling better business.
We are looking for a Communication Partner, Sustainability!
Sustainability Range leads the work to ensure that our product range, service offerings, packaging solutions, and product communications contribute to delivering the IKEA sustainability goals. This is achieved through close collaboration with Range Areas and other areas across the IKEA value chain. The team integrates sustainability into strategies, frameworks, and processes, and ensures that relevant goals, measurements, and follow-ups are in place to track development and performance. By actively engaging with others, Sustainability Range contributes to learning and drives meaningful change across the business.
Job Description
As Communication Partner, you work closely with both the communication team for sustainability in Range, and the Sustainability Range team. The sustainability agenda is constantly developing and is integrated into various areas of the business, and we need you to lead parts of the identified plan, and to develop and deliver to the internal communication and engagement agenda to support the business objectives.
Important parts of the assignment are to secure clear communication structures and efficient and timely communication flows within and across different IKEA organizations, to nurture strong connections between relevant stakeholders and the ability to package messages and content in a way that enables decision making and action, mainly internally but also for external outreach.
This role reports to the Communication Manager, Strategic Topic Development, and belongs to the central communication team in Range, which holds the total communication agenda together and support and enable the business in all dimensions (strategic, tactical, operational).
Qualifications
We believe that you:
Are a strategic doer, passionate about communication as both a business enabler and a tactical tool to lead business and people. You are highly skilled in communication planning and execution to support and create impact of a business agenda. And, of course, you have a strong interest in sustainability.
Have a talent for making complex topics, like sustainability, easy to understand and act on. You always start with the receiver in mind, using tools like stakeholder mapping and segmentation to shape communication that speaks to different audiences in a clear and meaningful way.
Master the communicator's toolbox - from crafting compelling copy and receiver-oriented statements in English, to creating clear and visually engaging PowerPoint presentations. You are confident in writing and publishing on internal channels and have a high-level command of digital tools like Teams.
Are hands-on, structured, and service-minded, with the ability to meet deadlines and to work independently.
Are creative, curious, and solution-oriented, with a proactive mindset and the ability to build trustful relationships across functions. You thrive in a collaborative environment and are a strong team player.
Have good knowledge of the IKEA identity and tone of voice, and act as a true ambassador of IKEA culture and values in everything you do.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next role?
Please apply with your CV in English latest by 5 October 2025. We process applications as they come in and interviews may be held before the application deadline - so apply today!
IKEA of Sweden is a place where you can focus on doing what you love. There are no dress codes or closed offices, and everyone tries to pitch in when needed. The IKEA vision is shared by hundreds of millions of people all over the world and we want you to feel that you can be part of creating a better everyday life for the many people.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult, Sweden. Your role as Communication Partner is crucial for developing our business, so we believe that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the office is important.
