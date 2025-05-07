Communication Manager
Professional Galaxy is looking for Communication Manager for one of our clients
Role & Responsibility:
Maintain, adapt and reinforce the program Change Story.
Build and manage the communication plan, adapting the messages to the target audiences.
Create and maintain communication material, including presentations, news articles, newsletters and videos in accordance with the communication plan.
Manage the Amplify SharePoint site and news flow.
Prepare templates and advise on program communication material.
Ensure compliance with company's brand guidelines.
Coordinate with other communication support functions in company to successfully implement our communication strategy and plan.
Required skills:
Experience of working in a complex global environment.
Ability to make complex subjects into understandable and engaging content.
Visual communication skills (filming and editing is a plus).
Skilled in producing high-quality content effectively
Proven ability to work creatively and proactively in a problem-solving environment.
Ability to support and advise leaders regarding communication activities.
Microsoft PowerPoint proficiency.
Excellent written and spoken English.
