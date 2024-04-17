Communication Manager
We are looking for you who want to take on the role of Communication Manager for a large company in the automotive industry. If you have experience in communication management and have strong project management skills, capable of leading multiple projects simultaneously, you are the right person for the role. Read more below and apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Communication Manager on behalf of our client to a large company in the automotive industry. The assignment is full-time starting immediately and initially lasts eight months.
As a Communication Manager, you will play a pivotal role in planning and executing communication projects across various digital channels. This role encompasses content creation, project management, and collaboration with cross-functional teams to ensure a coherent brand message. Your main responsibilities are:
• Editorial Strategy and Execution: Develop and execute comprehensive editorial strategies across internal and external channels, ensure alignment with organisational goals and review/edit content to ensure VCC standards.
• Communication Strategy and Tactics: Execute comprehensive communication strategies across digital channels and ensure alignment with overall brand messaging and business objectives.
• Digital Channel Management: Plan and activate communication projects on all digital platforms, including dotcom, intranet, and other internal channels. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to seamlessly integrate communication initiatives.
• Project Management: Take charge of project planning and execution, ensuring timely delivery and quality results. Collaborate with internal stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations.
• Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams (global/company-wide) to create cohesive communication plans. Participate in the Editorial Desk, contributing to content ideation and publishing.
• Analytics and Performance: Analyze and follow up on statistics and outcomes of how our channels and content perform across various digital platforms.
• Channel Landscape and Development: Focus on developing our channel landscape to reach all employees. Direct communication efforts and find creative solutions in collaboration with our Digital department to ensure effective and engaging communication with all employees.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Proven experience in communication management, with a focus on digital channels
• Good understanding and experience from SEO
• Strong project management skills, capable of leading multiple projects simultaneously
• Excellent understanding of digital platforms, trends, and analytics
• Excellent track record of improving online presence and channel contribution for internal and external channels (Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned channels)
• Fluent in written and spoken English
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from working in various project management tools, SaaS solutions and CMS platforms is considered a plus
To succeed in the role you have exceptional collaboration, communication, stakeholder management and leadership abilities. You have a high level of integrity and professionalism and are keen to take ownership in your areas of expertise. You are comfortable working independently but at the same time you have cross- functional and integrated work experience, with the ability to cooperate and work in a global, and truly diverse environment.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Assignment: Initially eight months where we set agreements six months at a time
• Scope: Full-time, 40 hour per week
• Place: Stockholm City
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
