Communication Manager - Change Management
JobBusters AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are searching for a Communication Manager to our well-known client!
In this role, you will lead and execute Program communications, including approach, plan and execution. You are responsible for defining and executing group wide communications plan as part of the overall change management plan to increase adoption and usage (Focus on Awareness and Reinforcement).
Your mail responsibilities:
• Develop program communications approach and strategy in line with change management approach and group communications strategy including:
• Plan and execute program communications plan.
• Maintain and update program specific communications channels.
• Develop communication materials.
You will report to Program change management lead and collaborate with System Integrator Change / Communications expert.
There is the possibility to work fully remotely, but where trips to Stockholm, Gothenburg or Huskvarna may occur.
Company Description
Our client is a Swedish multinational company that manufactures machine-driven outdoor products. They have a strong passion for innovation and environmental care.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have several years' experience from a similar role.
• You have experience from large scale and complex organizational communications initiatives.
• You can move between strategic communications to production of materials.
• You have experience in change management communication.
• You are fluent in English, both oral and written.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
You are a relationship builder, a problem solver and a storyteller who are able to translate complex solutions into relatable stories.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-06-30 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client. There is the possibility to work fully remotely, but where trips to Stockholm, Gothenburg or Huskvarna may occur. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5481". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se +46 72 188 33 99 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8236777