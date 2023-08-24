Communication Designer
2023-08-24
Company Description
Would you describe yourself as a curious thinker, a creative individual and an excellent communicator? Are you passionate about understanding human needs and behavior and support that through creative communication? Do you believe that your work gets better through collaboration with other competences? Then this is the opportunity for you!
The CX Strategy and Research team is formed by service designers, UX reseachers and communication designers. We aim to support the exploration and investigation of ideas and opportunities in collaboration with the teams across the H&M brand. We do this through user research, strategy and creativity. We are now looking for a Communication Designer to join our fantastic team!
Job Description
Communication design is the discipline of telling stories that move ideas.
The role as Communication Designer requires versatile ideation and executing sophisticated communication strategies that can range from the consistent creation and delivery of project demos to the writing and production of a full project.
Your responsibilitys include but are not limited to:
• Developing and executing impactful communication strategies to drive action
• Enhancing efficiency by simplifying complex information for stakeholder understanding
• Facilitating alignment as a communication bridge among collaborating teams
• Elevating H&M's communication quality through regular consultations with teams
• Delivering engaging presentations to all company levels
• Continuously assessing and refining communication strategies
Qualifications
We believe you can understand user needs in relation to communication. That you form communication concepts and strategies by simplifying the complex and make them tangible by great visualization and presentation. As a Communication Designer you will have great impact in this team; therefore, we think you have ability to apply design thinking to both concrete and strategic challenges. We believe that you can lead
way through communication and always advocate the value of design and design thinking.
To be successful in this role we think that you resonate with the following:
• Design thinking and Co-creational design methods
• Understanding human needs in relation to communication
• Creating engaging visualisations / presentations
• High creativity and broad range of communication
• Great storytelling skills
• Lo-fi prototyping / testing
• Great collaboration skills
Additional Information
What we offer!
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. You are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Practical info
This is a fulltime position based at our head office in Stockholm.
Does this sound interesting? Please apply with your CV as soon as possible, but no later than 4th of September, 2023.
We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
