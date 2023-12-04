Commodity Manufacturing Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Manufacturing Engineering - let's introduce ourselves
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
We offer you an exciting opportunity in an international and growing company with a great culture and plenty of development opportunities. You will have the possibility and responsibility to actively contribute to the growth of our business through people. Come join us!
Commodity Manufacturing Engineering at Volvo Car Group prepares and implements quality assured flexible and effective production systems in the final assembly plants globally. At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a group working close to all our elements within the chain of developing- construction- manufacturing and containing process.
What you'll do
Within Commodity Manufacturing Engineering, we are now looking for a Commodity Manufacturing Engineer responsible for setting up lean and optimized production processes for inhouse assembly of seats. You will be part of- and take lead in the development team for the seat production setup. You will also guide the team as manufacturing seat engineer with deep knowledge within craftsmanship and process design. You will represent Manufacturing during the preparation and implementation phase, with global strategic responsibility. You will collaborate and communicate with other stakeholders globally to align, learn and improve production solutions. It is also within your role to ensure product and process feedback to Engineering in order to fulfil the manufacturing attributes: quality, assembly time, cost efficiency, environment, change over and flexibility.
What you'll bring
This position is for you with extensive practical experience in production processes connected to seat industry including lean fundamentals and process flows. You will also bring your extensive experience within seat industry and craftmanship (upholstery, foam and used assembly methods.
We are looking for a committed, positive and proactive engineer who is enthusiastic about cars. You are a target-oriented person with an open mind. Thanks to your advanced communication skills you have the ability to create good and trustful relationships. You have a holistic perspective and a good understanding of what compromises to make.
You also have
* Bachelor 's degree or equivalent experience
* Knowledge within virtual development tool e.g Teamcenter and Catia V5
* Experience from FMEA and DFA
* Geometric assurance knowledge
* Fluency in English, spoken and written
The position is based in Gothenburg.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. If you have any inquiries, please reach out to Ulrika Fröström, Head of Pre-assemblies Final Assembly at ulrika.frostrom@volvocars.com
