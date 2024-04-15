Commodity Manager Mechanics - Global Sourcing
Axis Communications AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund
2024-04-15
Are you seeking after an exciting opportunity to work together with inspiring colleagues making tomorrow a better world - in a company offering great culture and development opportunities? Are you the one, who will make a big difference to Axis ability to provide flexible, reliable, sustainable, and cost-efficient supply chain during stable but also turbulent times on mechanical component market? We are now looking for a Commodity Manager Mechanics to join our team!
Who is your future team?
Global Sourcing 's task is to create best possible prerequisites for reaching all the stuff mentioned above and a few more! We make sure to have the most suitable suppliers and utilize them to achieve maximum contribution both commercially and technically. We are a team of skilled and dedicated professionals that are greatly contributing to our company's success! Working in this position you will have a great opportunity to make a difference. Internally, you will closely collaborate with various functions within Operations, R&D, Product management, and our Supplier base.
What you'll do here as Commodity Manager
As Commodity Manager you will have overall sourcing responsibility for a few selected material/component types within mechanics used in Axis's products. You will continuously work to decrease purchase prices and improve other purchasing terms and conditions, by conducting negotiations with suppliers. Together with your cross functional Commodity Team you will develop and execute strategy within the area of responsibility.
In this role you will also:
* Be involved early in our mechanical platforms and product development to influence component and supplier selections.
* Take care of commercial discussions with suppliers during development phase to ensure best possible cost and other commercial conditions such as payment-, delivery- and flexibility terms from start, will also be an important task.
* Play an important role in proactive risk management process and have responsibility for driving activities together with your colleagues to ensure that our product design and component choices give us best prerequisites for a resilient and responsible supply chain.
Furthermore, you will
By analyzing and understanding component/product life cycles, component and supplier risks, cost drivers and technology trends, that affect Axis product development to ensure best design from a producibility perspective with quality, availability and cost in mind. Be responsible for conducting and executing 2nd source and 2nd design strategy on mechanical components. Be an escalation point for Axis purchasing department and contract manufacturers in case of challenges with supplier 's performance. Stay on top of market trends concerning availability, cost development, macro-economic factors etc. in order to be able to take important business decisions. Identify and address process improvements within area of responsibility. Initiate and finalize purchase agreements with suppliers.
The position requires approximately 20-25 days of travelling a year.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are a relationship builder who enjoys working together in a team. You are analytic, well-structured and result oriented with a keen interest in the business. We also believe that you are service minded individual with an open mind, like to co-operate with people and have a strong drive to make an impact. A positive attitude with focus on finding solutions and how you personally can contribute to them is highly beneficial in the role. It is also important that you strive in a high pace environment, managing both short- and long-term tasks
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar
* Excellent MS Office skills
* Experience from working in ERP systems
* Excellent skills in English, both orally and in writing
* Knowledge about mechanical suppliers manufacturing processes, preferably within plastic and sheet metal processing
* At least 5 years of purchasing/sourcing experience from international companies
* Knowledge about mechanical market dynamics
* Knowledge about business culture in different parts of the world
What Axis have to offer
In exchange for your dedication Axis can offer you an innovative and global organization with an environment where you can develop both as a professional and as an individual. You will have a great opportunity to make a difference to our business.
Transparency is talked about in many companies, but at Axis it is part of our core values. Our greatest asset is the ability to collaborate. We know that great ideas can come anytime and anywhere, so we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. You should like working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning coffee every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Call Find out more about the position from our Sourcing Manager, Per Lindkvist at +46 46 272 1800.
