Commodity Buyer
2023-05-22
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
, Skinnskatteberg
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Lund
Regional commodity responsibility for sourcing, sourcing decisions, negotiations, and managing the supply base for a segment or group of suppliers.
responsibilities:
Focus on suppliers delivering to the regional/local plant(s)
Execute category strategies (e.g. supplier life cycle)
Local Supply Base Management
Support on Supply/Delivery Issues
Support on Quality Issues
Production Tooling Orders ; Create Asset Record
Responsible for Supplier price & terms including maintenance of relative tools and workflows
Provide estimated tooling and component costs and evaluate component production capacities
Assigned by project to focus on sourcing new components and selected parts
Define Target Price and Should Cost of assigned new components
Define Sourcing Scenario together with relevant Category teams
Execute RfQ process to suppliers selected in the Sourcing Scenario meeting
Responsible for Sourcing Risk Assessment and Contingency carried out and documented
Assure closure of Team Feasibility Study
Negotiate commercial terms
Align in Concurrence Meeting, prepare team proposal,s and present in Sourcing Board
Communicate Business Award decision
Complete/Finalize necessary Sourcing Agreements
Execute on client Product development System deliverables
Should cost modelling
Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years in a Purchasing role.
Experience in sourcing, sourcing decisions, negotiations, strategic analysis, and managing a supply base.
Proved experience as a buyer in the automotive sector and/or electronic
Skilled in computer office applications such as Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Strong interpersonal skills to work in a team environment.
Strong verbal and written communication in the local language and in English.
Open-minded, Self-motivated, Team oriented, and Analytical
Bachelor's degree
