Commodity Buyer

Eccoci AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping
2023-05-22


Regional commodity responsibility for sourcing, sourcing decisions, negotiations, and managing the supply base for a segment or group of suppliers.

responsibilities:

Focus on suppliers delivering to the regional/local plant(s)

Execute category strategies (e.g. supplier life cycle)

Local Supply Base Management

Support on Supply/Delivery Issues

Support on Quality Issues

Production Tooling Orders ; Create Asset Record

Responsible for Supplier price & terms including maintenance of relative tools and workflows

Provide estimated tooling and component costs and evaluate component production capacities

Assigned by project to focus on sourcing new components and selected parts

Define Target Price and Should Cost of assigned new components

Define Sourcing Scenario together with relevant Category teams

Execute RfQ process to suppliers selected in the Sourcing Scenario meeting

Responsible for Sourcing Risk Assessment and Contingency carried out and documented

Assure closure of Team Feasibility Study

Negotiate commercial terms

Align in Concurrence Meeting, prepare team proposal,s and present in Sourcing Board

Communicate Business Award decision

Complete/Finalize necessary Sourcing Agreements

Execute on client Product development System deliverables

Should cost modelling

Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years in a Purchasing role.

Experience in sourcing, sourcing decisions, negotiations, strategic analysis, and managing a supply base.

Proved experience as a buyer in the automotive sector and/or electronic

Skilled in computer office applications such as Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Strong interpersonal skills to work in a team environment.

Strong verbal and written communication in the local language and in English.

Open-minded, Self-motivated, Team oriented, and Analytical

Bachelor's degree

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se

Arbetsplats
Eccoci

Kontakt
Christian Schanner
christian.schanner@eccoci.se
+46760852643

Jobbnummer
7804560

