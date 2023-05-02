Commodity and Project Buyer - CVD Vehicle (AP)
2023-05-02
Position Description
Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) is the global group function covering the purchase of automotive products and parts including aftermarket, for all truck brands in Volvo Group Trucks.
CVD consists of three teams responsible for Brakes Wheels & Tire, Sealing & Fluid management and Steering & Suspensions. We are a group of highly dedicated and skilled people located in France and Sweden.
Within CVD - (Chassis & Vehicle Dynamics) team, we are now looking for Commodity & Project Buyers, located in Lyon (France) or Gothenburg (Sweden). Your main challenges will be to contribute to segment strategies being an active member in the global network of commodity buyers, in order to select the right suppliers, and to continuously secure the best supplier QDCFTSR performance (Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management).
Mission
The Commodity & Project Buyer is accountable for the QDCFTSR of the supplier base on his segments. He/She is responsible to make sure that the segment strategy is implemented through the selection of the right suppliers, and by continuously securing supplier QDCFTSR performance by using the tools and purchasing/cross functional network during production and after production for Revenue segments.
QDCFTSR: Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management
Responsibilities
Manage the following Sourcing activities in project phase:
To drive the supplier selection process in Projects
To secure that supplier selection complies to the Project Targets/Budget (Sourcing deadline, tooling/SIPD cost...)
Ensure that the supplier is prepared for production, including capacity and all needed system updates (Parma codes, EDI connection...) with Supplier Host support when needed
To secure that supplier selection is aligned with the Segment strategy/Segment Business Plan (To be Supplier base, MCL...)
To secure the outcome of the sourcing in a contractual package, and that all agreements are approved and signed
Execute agreements with suppliers during production and after production for Revenue segments
Monitor, identify and mitigate risks in cooperation with SQ&D team
Forecast cost evolution for scope of responsibility
Manage and negotiate product/processes changes during production phase, and after production phase for Revenue segments
Perform daily purchasing activities related to production orders, logistics and financial flows to the suppliers
Contribute to segment strategies.
Qualifications
University degree in Business, Engineering or related field and or equivalent experience
3-5 years' experience in Purchasing and/or extensive negotiation experience with a supplier/customer relationship
Business acumen
Motivated by change management and ability to drive change
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Multicultural experience is an asset
Personal Profile
As a person we believe that you have a business oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude.
We can offer you
The opportunity to influence highly strategic supplier decisions impacting a substantial part of the concept selection and engine development
The chance to work with large and strategically important suppliers
The opportunity to work with products with a rapid and interesting development as the technologies have a fast development growth
Be able to work and develop in a dynamic and multicultural organization
Work in agile teams with the possibility to interact directly with our executive management team
GTP is actively working to establish teams and networks that take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc.
The preferred location of this position is either Lyon or Gothenburg.
If you have questions, please contact
Maximilian Scheiter, Head of Brakes, Wheels &Tires, Phone: +46 76 553 7771
Dilip Kakade, Head of Sealings & Fluid Management, Phone: +46 76 553 8058
Mokrane BRAHMI, Head of Steering & Suspensions, Phone: +33 6 65.85.90.86
