Commissioning Manager Nordics to atNorth, Stockholm
Level Recruitment AB / Byggjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla byggjobb i Sollentuna
2025-02-03
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Level Recruitment AB i Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a real estate technical expert within electricity, cooling, or control systems? Are you looking for an opportunity to work with commissioning and being responsible for developing processes and routines within your field? On behalf of atNorth, we are seeking a driven and self-autonomous Commissioning Manager Nordics to join their project management organization. This is an opportunity to make a significant impact on a rapidly growing scale-up company.
atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost effective and scalable high-performance computing across the Nordics. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with two more to open during the year to come.
The Role
We are now looking for an experienced technical professional who will be responsible for overseeing the atNorth's Commissioning Process within the Nordics. You will be reviewing the companies Requirements and Basis of Design and supervise onsite commissioning activities.
It will be a focus area to prepare a Project Commissioning Plan. You will review design documents and ensure that the project specifications are written to support the Project Commissioning Plan including detailed reviews and comments of trade specific commissioning sections. It is your responsibility to ensure that the commissioning process is implemented by the trades as per the project specification requirements.
You will hold or attend regular design stage and construction phase OAC and Commissioning meetings and review and comment on commissioning schedule. As Commissioning Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing all commissioning Levels and ensure delivery and issuance of certificates per Level. That includes equipment pre-functional tests and start-ups, system functional testing and thereafter "sign off" on the data center facilities including finalizing a commissioning report. You will have extensive and close collaboration with your colleagues at atNorth in addition to consultants.
You will travel within the Nordics and can be based in either Stockholm, Helsinki or Copenhagen. The role reports to Director Excellence.
Is this you?
To be successful in this position we are looking for someone with relevant postgraduate education and at least 7-10 years' experience as a technical expert in electricity, cooling and/or control systems preferably with experience within several Nordic countries. You have previous experience from installation and/or commissioning within the datacenter industry. You have previous experience developing and implementing processes and routines.
In this role, English is important, and knowledge of a Nordic language is a plus.
In this recruitment, your personal qualities will be of great importance! We are looking for a self-autonomous, confident, and communicative expert with the ability to combine your technical expertise with a pragmatic approach. You are meticulous and structured with a high level of initiative, reliability, and a positive attitude. You have strong decision-making ability and are a dedicated team player that thrives in building and maintaining strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. Finally, it is of great importance that you are driven by a fast-paced and international environment in a rapidly growing business where circumstances and needs can change quickly.
Do you want to know more?
In this process atNorth is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please press apply. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Stina Koskijev at 08-120 50 426 or stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se
. Please note that applications will not be accepted by email.
The selection process is ongoing. In the final stages of the process, a background check will be conducted.
You are welcome to submit your application in English. Please, highlight the experiences mentioned in the job ad. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Level Recruitment AB
(org.nr 556766-4312), http://atnorth.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
atNorth AB Kontakt
Stina Koskijev stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se Jobbnummer
9142545