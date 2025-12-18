Commissioning Manager - Steel Making Plant
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2025-12-18
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brunel Energy Sweden AB i Boden
An experienced Commissioning Manager will oversee the commissioning of a new-build steel-making plant. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing all commissioning activities, ensuring that all systems and components of the steel plant are designed, installed, tested, operated, and maintained according to the operational requirements of our company. They will manage the Commissioning and Start-Up from Construction through Cold & Hot Commissioning stages and steady state operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan and Coordinate: Develop and implement a detailed commissioning plan for the steel-making plant that includes schedules, resources, and budget requirements.
Team Leadership: Lead and manage a team of engineers and technicians during the commissioning phase. Provide training, assign tasks, and evaluate performance.
System Testing: Oversee the testing of plant systems and components to ensure they meet design specifications and safety standards.
Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve issues that arise during the commissioning process, applying engineering principles and practices to prevent or resolve operational problems.
Documentation: Ensure all commissioning activities are documented, including detailed reports on tests, adjustments, and operational procedures.
Safety Management: Enforce strict safety guidelines and promote a safety-first work environment during the commissioning phase.
Quality Assurance: Work closely with quality assurance teams to ensure the final product meets quality standards and customer expectations.
Vendor Coordination: Coordinate with equipment suppliers and vendors during the setup and adjustment of plant machinery and systems.
Handover: Facilitate the handover of the plant from the project to the operational team, ensuring that all systems are fully functional and staff are trained on operational procedures.
Post-Commissioning Support: Provide support after commissioning, analysing plant performance and making recommendations for improvements.
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, or a related field or similar experience.
A minimum of 10 years' experience in plant commissioning, specifically within the steel industry.
Desired Skills:
Excellent leadership and team management skills.
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficient in project management software and tools, especially Planning tools such as Primavera and Completion Management Systems.
Extensive experience in Steel Plant Systems Commissioning & start-up
Completions Processes Knowledge and experience in Steel Plant Systemisation.
Proven track record of successful commissioning and project management.
Strong technical knowledge of steel plant systems and operations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-17
E-post: candidateservicesupport@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Stegra Boden Jobbnummer
9652467