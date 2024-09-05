Commissioning Engineer
2024-09-05
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Execute testing and commissioning of HV and MV substations, including switchgears, transformers, AC/DC auxiliary systems, control and protection systems, and more.
Participate in pre-commissioning meetings, and assist with planning and documentation preparation.
Adhere to electrical safety and HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) instructions
Coordinate on-site commissioning activities with the Project Manager, Site Manager, and Project Engineering Manager.
Support tendering by providing commissioning plans and time/cost estimates.
Lead commissioning efforts on specific projects when assigned.
Mentor entry-level engineers by sharing your knowledge and experience.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree or higher in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Several years of experience in commissioning substations.
Proficient in on-site testing of key substation components.
Experience with relay protection settings and testing (e.g., RET670/REF615).
Knowledge of testing in digital substations according to IEC 61850 is a plus.
Familiarity with substation engineering projects from tendering to lab testing and on-site implementation.
Strong commitment to safety, quality, and responsibility, with a willingness to share expertise.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Danish, Swedish, or Finnish is a strong advantage.
