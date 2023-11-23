Commercialisation lead
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Looking for more than a job?
A job with purpose is more than a job. Creating the kind of positive change we're planning, will need the skills of the world's most capable people. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to affect your future and that of millions of others in ways you may never have thought possible. Curious? We hope so.
What we offer
The purpose of Global Offer is to ensure that Volvo Cars goes to market with a holistic set of commercial offers that maximize customer lifetime value. The pipeline of new products and offers in new domains reveals Volvo Cars' high ambition and boundaries being stretched! It's exciting times, Volvo Cars is breaking new ground, and we are in the midst of it. The Commercialization team is going to market with new products and offers, i.e., commercializing products and offers. We do that by connecting commercial development with digital capabilities and operational processes to bring products, offers and capabilities to our customers from an end-to-end perspective. And our focus is new, complex, and large launches in unknown domains.
What you'll do
Our goal is to successfully enable sales, marketing and usage of products and offers in relevant sales channels and ensuring a great customer journey. Hence, you will drive exploration, development, test and launch activities and ensure all commercial-, digital-, and operational aspects are cared for. This means you will closely collaborate with various teams' cross functions and leverage input from experts in different fields, for example pricing and legal, as well as securing senior management buy in when needed. You are accountable for commercial launches of new products, offers, commercial capabilities or sales channels.
What you'll bring
You are energized by challenges and operate effectively even when things are not certain and there are many questions in the air. You can easily make sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems. The pre-defined approach for how we go about is easily translated into action and real situations, and you are able to seamlessly switch between helicopter view (what problem am I solving for and is my focus rightly prioritized) with deep diving into any new area to solve a detailed problem.
You have strong skills in stakeholder management cross functions and naturally ensure ownership in terms of holding self and other accountable to meet commitments.
Required qualifications:
* Strong business acumen
* Experience of business development, digital development, and e-commerce (min. 6-10 years)
* Excellent communication skills in English, second language is considered a merit
* M.Sc. in Business or Engineering and strong academic track record
Applicants with a background in various professional fields, including but not limited to management consulting, are encouraged to apply.
Our Head Office is located in Gothenburg, however, we are open to consider location in Stockholm too.
Want to know more? We hope so
