Commercial Zara Home

2023-07-05
ZARA HOME
COMMERCIAL
Permanent contract from 01.08.23.
Our Commercial coordinates the product in store in a sales-oriented way, following the guidelines of the visual team and looking after the store's image at all times.
About us
Zara Home offers the latest trends in interior décor every season. In our collections, customers can find products to decorate the bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom, as well as a specific collection for children and a wide selection of home fragrances. Unique products for their home that will help create warm and fashionable environments. Does it resonate with you? Maybe you are a Zara Home person.
What we expect from you
• Apply and adapt the standards of visual merchandising to the needs of the store, ensuring that it is visually and commercially attractive.
• Supervise the image and restocking standards are applied by the entire team
• Ensures that the signage corresponds to the product by adapting it to the furniture and the moment: special prices, discounts, etc.
• Know how to analyze and cross-check the data with their store's profile and sales.
• Daily, presents products, makes an analysis of sales by families/products and explains the changes in store merchandising at the morning meetings.
• Fluid and effective communication with the store manager and the team to convey: Analysis of sales and rankings. The state of key product stocks. Product feedback.
Requirements:
Excellent communication skills
Previous experience and knowledge of visual merchandising
Experience in leading small teams
Strong organizational and time management skill
What we offer
You will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our brands available in Sweden. Our internal talent is our greatest asset, and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long-term conditions.
If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, please apply no later than 16th of July 2023.
