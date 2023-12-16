Commercial Sales and Project Manager
2023-12-16
Commercial Sales and Project Manager
A Snapshot of Your Day
Our steadily growing EAD (Electrification, Automation Digitalization) Process Industries business in Nordics is looking for a highly driven, self-motivated, and solution-oriented Commercial Sales and Project Manager. You will work together with our sales, bid and project management organization, managing all commercial and financial aspects throughout the entire sales/ bid process and project execution.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Handling financial and commercial activities during the sales/bid phase and project execution, such as contract analysis, cost and margin analysis, guarantees, credit rating, currency/ hedging, terms of payment, invoicing, focusing on cash flow, cost tracking, and reporting.
* Creating and implementing the commercial offer strategy with the bidding team.
* Defining the business model based on business, customer, and tax regulations.
* Preparing, presenting, and acquiring commercial sales/ bid approvals and respective quality gates.
* Participating in customer negotiations of commercial Terms and Conditions within the applicable guidelines.
* Supporting the Project Manager in identifying, evaluating, and assessing risks & opportunities, negotiating changes with customers or vendors, as well as in developing strategies, and response activities.
* Taking ownership for forecasting your projects' progress in revenue, profit margin, and cash flow on a monthly basis.
* Ensuring compliance with IFRS15, reporting guidelines, and internal controls.
* Supporting the implementation of lessons learned into your own projects and the organization in general and help to increase the calculation accuracy of our bids through early involvement.
* Managing relationships with external project partners and internal functions.
What You Bring
* Higher education in finance/ business administration/ accounting or another relevant field in the financial environment.
* 5+ years of professional experience in a relevant finance field.
* Proficiency in understanding and applying contractual terms and regulations.
* Proactive, solution and diligent attitude.
* Responsible, accurate, collaborative, engaged, and reliable.
* English and Swedish at a professional working proficiency level.
* Experience on working with projects or sales is considered a plus.
* Good knowledge of Excel; familiarity with SAP is an advantage.
About the Team
Our workplace offers a flexible environment that emphasizes teamwork, role empowerment, and cross-training, providing employees with the autonomy to excel. We believe in fostering continuous learning and offer opportunities for career and knowledge development through certifications. Joining us means becoming part of a phenomenal team environment where collaboration and support are paramount. Moreover, you'll contribute to an exciting growth story within a profitable and future-oriented business, shaping both your career and the organization's success.
Our Transformation of Industry division is decarbonizing the industrial sector. Increasing electrification and efficiency are key and demand for green H2 and derivative fuels will rise. We enable decarbonization of the industrial sector and the transition to sustainable processes, building on a strong industrial customer base, a global network, diverse technologies, and integrated execution capabilities.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through di...
