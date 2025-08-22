Commercial Project Manager
2025-08-22
Assignment Description
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for a competent Commercial Project Manager who seeks a new and exciting challenge. An ambitious character who can lead together with the Project Manager, the company's projects to substantial success. You will manage the contractual and financial aspects of the project to protect Siemens Energy's interest and maintain a good client relationship. You will be accountable for the overall project performance, profitability and represent Siemens Energy together with the Project Manager with a high degree of integrity and professionalism.
How You'll Make an Impact
• Be the commercial contact towards customers, partners, other external and internal stakeholders such as banks, insurance companies, tax, finance, legal department and other legal entities within Siemens Energy.
• Have the responsibility for managing the project risks and opportunities, claim management and the like in collaboration with the technical project manager.
• Be responsible to fulfil the commercial contract requirements and terms and conditions, cash management, financial warranties, taxes, insurances, hedging, claim management as well as budgeting, follow-ups and reporting.
What You Bring
• Bachelor or Master Degree in Business Administration and/or experience in the environment of business administration
• Experienced as Commercial Project Manager in the industry or infrastructure sector or experience in the area of project financing, procurement, legal or trade finance.
• You are the driving force, ambitious and have a good ability to work in a team and ability to cope with high workloads when such situations may occur. You know what to prioritize and take responsibility, are detailed when it is needed and make sure to deliver on time and with the right quality.
• You have experience working in MS Office. Knowledge in SAP is an advantage.
• English is required. Other languages are meritorious.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet. Other relevant information
Period 2025-10-01 to 2026-09-15
Placering: Finspång Minst 3 dagar på plats, resten på distans
Erfarenhet: 2-4 år
Språk: Engelska, andra språk är meriterande
Utbildning: Bachelor or Master Degree in Business Administration and/or experience in the environment of business administration Ersättning
