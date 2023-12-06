Commercial Project Manager
2023-12-06
Siemens Gamesa has a vision for renewable energy: we believe in the power of nature and technology. Help us to be ready to face the energy challenges of tomorrow and make a green footprint - join the team in creating a better future for us on our planet.
We focus on hiring the best people, wherever they may be in the world. We pride ourselves on the flexibility we offer to our employees and are committed to building a workforce that can grow with the company. Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
In our culture of trust, we focus on empowerment, diversity, and continuous learning. Valuing our people is what makes us one global team, with our colleagues' safety at the heart of our organization.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy now has an exciting opportunity for a Commercial Project Manager to join a dynamic and busy team due to growth in the business. We are looking for an experienced Project Manager with a financial controller background to become part of our team at our Sweden office.
How to contribute to our vision
As a Commercial Project Manager you will take role in preparation of commercial and legal conditions contracts with clients, consortia partners and suppliers, carry out respective negotiations and claim management.
In the meantime, you will have the accountability for project controlling, forecasts and reporting.
Additionally, you need to ensure the accuracy of project books and records and keeping our systems updated.
You will ensure compliance with Financial Reporting Guidelines, related law and tax regulations, insurance regulations.
You prepare commercial documentation for regular project status meetings and ensure the accuracy of the commercial project data during project service phase.
Costs follow up and forecast update. Claim management towards both customers and suppliers.
You will prepare and present project commercial data for audit purposes while managing all project insurances as well as risks and opportunities of the project.
You will follow-up guarantees bonds, accruals, accounting documents.
You will support the Operation Manager in identifying, evaluating, and assessing risk and opportunities, strategies, and response activities - taking over the full responsibility in this regard with respect to all commercial risks and opportunities.
What you need to make a difference
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change.
The ideal candidate for the position as Commercial Project Manager is someone who holds a bachelor's degree or master's degree in Business Administration, Economics or Statistics with a minimum of 5 years of work experience in a service/project-based business in a controlling or project finance related position.
Specialization in project management, controlling, contract management will be an asset.
You need to have good command of SAP and MS Office with advanced Excel skills.
Please note that fluency in Finnish and English is a must for this position while Swedish is an advantage.
Plus, you need to be capable at multitasking and analytical thinking. As a person you have a responsible approach to your work, taking ownership for what you do.
You have a proactive, results-oriented focus; and are able to carry out your tasks in a dynamic environment.
You are willing and capable of assuming additional responsibilities; to work autonomously, and to commit to stringent deadlines.
It is important for this role that you have strong interpersonal skills as you will interact and work with people at all levels in the organization.
Finally, you need to have good communication skills and good teamwork spirit.
In case you have acquired your skills in alternative ways your application is just as well appreciated.
In return of your commitment, we offer you...
Become a part of our mission for sustainability: Clean energy for generations to come. We are a global team of diverse colleagues who share a passion for renewable energy and have a culture of trust and empowerment to make our own ideas a reality. We focus on personal and professional development to grow internally within our organisation.
We believe diversity creates more opportunity for success. That's why we recruit great minds from all walks of life: it doesn't matter the gender, age, ethnic background, sexual orientation, or disability. Our main aim is to find people from around the globe who can contribute to world-changing technology.
Empowering our peoplehttps://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future?https://youtu.be/12Sm678tjuY
Our global team is on the front line of tackling the climate crisis, reducing carbon emissions - the greatest challenge we face.
