Commercial Product Manager to Dstny
Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2024-12-03
About Bravura:

About the job:
This position is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process is handled by Bravura, and you will be employed directly by Dstny.
About the company:
Dstny is a leading provider of cloud-based business communication solutions. Dstny specializes in delivering innovative communication tools, ensuring companies, partners, and service providers can easily connect through voice, video, AI, and chat. With over 3 million users, their mobile-first design makes communication both efficient and flexible, perfectly tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny operates across 7 European countries with a vibrant team of around 1,000 employees, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR250 million. Their focus isn't just on today's communication needs, but also on the future. They prioritize sustainability and local community engagement, striving to make environmentally conscious decisions while supporting meaningful causes.
Tasks and responsibilities:
In this role, you will take ownership of the commercial aspects of the product, leading the development of pricing models, packaging solutions, and go-to-market strategies to maximize revenue and stand out in a competitive market. You will ensure successful product launches by collaborating with marketing, sales, and customer teams to create impactful campaigns that capture market share and meet customer needs.
Your focus will be on maximizing revenue and profitability, continuously optimizing pricing strategies, and making real-time adjustments to improve growth. By leveraging market insights from across the organization, you will shape commercial strategies and stay ahead of competitors.
With limited technological differentiation in the traditional telecom portfolio, innovation will come from how products are sold, packaged, and delivered. You will introduce fresh ideas in pricing, bundling, and service offerings, keeping products relevant and competitive. Collaboration with sales, marketing, finance, and product teams will be key to driving commercial success and alignment.
• Drive Commercial Product Strategy
• Lead Go-to-Market Execution
• Maximise Revenue and Profitability
• Leverage Collective Market Intelligence
• Champion Innovation in Commercial Tactics
• Collaborate for Success
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Engineering, or a related field is preferred, but experience matters most.
• 5+ years of experience in commercial product management, with a strong track record of driving revenue, pricing strategies, and go-to-market execution.
• Proven success in managing the end-to-end product lifecycle, from strategy and concept through to launch and ongoing optimisation.
• Strong commercial acumen with experience developing pricing models and packaging solutions in a competitive market.
• Excellent analytical skills with the ability to translate data into actionable commercial insights.
• Experience leading cross-functional teams and driving collaboration across departments.
• Familiarity with agile methodologies and tools is a plus.
The ideal candidate is business-driven, seeing products as opportunities for growth and strategically focusing on revenue, pricing, and market positioning. With an entrepreneurial mindset, they take charge, make bold decisions, and embrace the impact of their work. Customer-focused, they prioritize understanding and meeting customer needs, turning insights into business opportunities. Innovative in their approach, they challenge the status quo, using creative commercial strategies to differentiate products and drive revenue. As a collaborative leader, they communicate effectively and align cross-functional teams to achieve shared goals.
Other information:
Start: According to agreement
Plats: Preferably Stockholm, otherwise Gothenburg
Lön: According to agreement
