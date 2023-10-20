Commercial Planner
Acne Studios AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Acne Studios AB i Stockholm
Acne Studios is a progressive luxury house and through collaboration and curiosity, we set high aspirations and strive for excellence. We value everyone's contribution and embrace feedback to develop ourselves and others. We aim to minimize our environmental impact across all our operations and to address societal challenges in the way we conduct our business.
As a Planner for the Global Planning Team at our headquarters in Stockholm you be an integral part of the buying and planning organization, managing the full product life cycle for retail and digital sales channels, covering pre-season analysis, assortment, seasonal buy planning, optimizing sales and stock opportunities and follow up seasonal performance.
Culture of Collaboration
You will be part of a team consisting of colleagues with diverse roles and backgrounds, each with their unique skills and experiences. We firmly believe that when you feel supported, included, and trusted, it enables you to enjoy your work and thrive in it.
As a Planner you are allowed to combine your administration and organizational skills to guarantee excellent service where our customer comes first, and the focus is to push maximum sales potential for the brand. You will play a vital role in this by:
Budgeting and Collaboration:
• Define OTB budgets in line with business strategies
• Collaborate closely with the buying department throughout the order placement and trading process
• Work with business controlling to review and update sales targets
Sales Performance and Strategy:
• Maximize full-price sales and achieve strong sell-through (ST%) results
• Contribute to end-of-season markdown strategies and offers
Inventory Management and Production:
• Monitor inventory levels and ensure timely delivery of important volume products
• Optimize stock allocation across channels and manage stock flow between warehouses
Analysis and Reporting:
• Analyze to identify assortment opportunities, product trends, and size dynamics on store, regional, and global levels
• Develop and present sales and stock reports to the wider business
Team Leadership and Agile Approach:
• Lead the team in resolving challenges with agility and an open-minded approach
• Provide support for ongoing team projects and collaborate as needed
Retail Store Collaboration:
• Work closely with retail stores across multiple regions, gathering feedback and maximizing sales opportunities
• Manage stock levels based on store feedback and analysis
Who you are
You have high aspirations and focus on details that create a substantial impact. You enjoy working in a team and you embrace feedback to develop yourself and others. You are curious and thrive in a dynamic environment. Cooperation, respect, and clear communication are important, along with your ambition to learn and improve. If you possess these qualities, we would love to have you on our team.
Specific personal qualities for this role:
• Strong understanding of the international luxury fashion market
• High competence in working with RTW and accessories
• Commercial mindset, where the client experience and sales performance always come first
• Solution-oriented and highly collaborative across departments
• Comfortable with problem-solving and always having an agile and open mind
• Able to take qualitative insights and transform them into strategies and actions
• Being flexible and at the same time structured and organized, able to work to tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Specific experience and knowledge for this role:
• BA or MA degree in Business / Economics / Fashion
• Minimum 4 years of planning or merchandising experience within luxury fashion retail
• Advanced competence in Excel and PowerPoint
• Fluent in written and spoken English
What matters most to us is not that you match all the bullets above but believe you are a match for this role, please apply!
We believe in the potential for growth and development. We embrace diversity of people as well as ideas and viewpoints and encourage everyone's expression of their own identity.
We may perform background checks for this position. Ersättning
Lön enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Acne Studios AB
(org.nr 556504-7726), http://www.acnestudios.com Arbetsplats
Acne Studios Jobbnummer
8206682