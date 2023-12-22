Commercial Managers wanted for Aeronautics, Gripen!
2023-12-22
Do you want to play an important part in the team working with some of the largest domestic and export contracts in Swedish history? Aeronautics, a Business Area within Saab, gives you the chance to work with superior aircraft systems, innovative subsystems, pioneering unmanned aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures and qualified services to defense customers and commercial aviation industries worldwide.
Your role
You will be part of the Commercial and Estimating department which is part of Sales, Business Unit Gripen. We are a dynamic team of about 40 people who are passionate about marketing and selling the world-leading Gripen fighter aircraft system on the international market. We also contribute with our commercial and estimating expertise to BU Gripen in Gripen follow-on business. We believe in always striving for winning and executing healthy and profitable business based on a strong knowledge base and sound commercial terms. This is an unrivaled opportunity to take on a key role in the team working with some of the largest domestic and export contracts in Swedish history.
Saab Aeronautics, Business Unit Gripen is looking for you to work as a Senior Commercial Manager with main focus on supporting Gripen fighter business opportunities, sales, contracting and after sales of the aircraft system on the global export market. The business is classed as "Mega Deal", due to the high contract values and the overall complexity associated with the projects. This makes the work very challenging, but also exciting and interesting.
As a Senior Commercial Manager your responsibility will be to provide commercial lead, expertise and support in new business opportunities including mega deals such as Gripen campaigns. You will have a central role in a cross-functional team leading commercial activities ranging over several Business Units, Departments and often other Business Areas within Saab.
You will be positioned in Linköping but close contacts with other Saab sites and frequent meetings with Swedish Governmental entities such as FMV means that national traveling will be required. Working with international customers, business partners and suppliers means that international travel will also be needed.
Activities in your role will include:
* Leading and coordinating an extended commercial team when needed
* Negotiation including scope, price and contractual terms and conditions
* Presentations for top management
* Building collaborative and close long-term business relationships within Saab and with Saabs customers, partners and stakeholders
* Production of business proposals and drafting contracts
* Responsibility for the commercial offering, including pricing and evaluation of risks and opportunities
* Assessment of contract profitability including sensitivity analysis, cash flow analysis and payment plans
* Development of appropriate business strategies, models and business set-ups
Your profile
To be successful in this role you need to share and embrace our values at Saab. We expect you to have a high level of business acumen and commercial proficiency based on experience from previous work with contracts and business proposals. You are an experienced business leader who possess a collaborative team-oriented attitude, enjoys acting in a customer interface instilling trust and wants to create commitment amongst those you meet in your everyday work.
We also believe that you have an aptitude for strategic thinking and solution-oriented creativity. You have excellent skills in communicating effectively across different teams, countries and cultures. As a person you have high self-management skills and can handle many parallel tasks in your work.
As a Senior Commercial Manager we also expect you to have:
* A relevant educational background at university level, preferably in Economics or Business Law
* Many years of commercial experience in system and/or product sales
* Previous experience in working in an international environment
* Strong leadership qualities and experience of leading people
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here.
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. We look forward to your application!
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
