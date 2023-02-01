Commercial Manager at Business Unit Underwater Systems
We can now offer an exciting and varied job in an open and friendly atmosphere. A small BU with a huge market potential that will provide you the opportunity for involvement at many different levels in the world of capturing and executing business. You will play an important role in the continuous growth of our BU.
Your future challenge
We are in a period of rapid growth and need to capitalize on current business opportunities as well as securing a world-class execution. Therefore, we need to strengthen our BU with a Commercial Manager being prepared and willing to be involved and engaged across the whole BU supporting a wide spread of operational tasks.
The role is placed within the Marketing & Sales department and the primary responsibility is to support our US team with legal and commercial expertise. However, tasks will not be limited to this function. You will also support the BU management team in other areas such as quality, security, information management, compliance and regulation questions et c.
Previous experience of complex B2G and B2B sales in the defence domain is important and your ability to generate trust, amongst both internal and external stakeholders are of utmost importance. If you have a curious mind, excellent communication skills and enjoy having a lot of fun at work, we think you will have the right prerequisites to be successful in this role.
Notwithstanding the above, we also expect that you will contribute with a high level of energy to achieve set targets and to drive initiatives in a timely manner that meets stakeholder's requirements and expectations.
It 's desirable that you have an education regarding Law or relevant work experience in a similar field.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide. If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
More than 90% of the world's trade happens by sea. Any disruptions to the global flow have serious consequences. BU Underwater Systems design, develop and build the coolest unmanned underwater systems on the planet. Always with the mindset of keeping people and society (and seas) safe.
We offer remotely operated and autonomous vehicles as well as torpedoes and underwater sensors across a global customer base - both for defence and the commercial market. We strive to facilitate and optimise maritime operations - no matter the situation.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
