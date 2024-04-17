Commercial Lead Cambio Platform
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
2024-04-17
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 900 employees in several countries.
The position
We are currently seeking a Commercial Lead for our new venture in the sustainable health data sector. As this is a new area of focus, it's important that you are driven to pioneer advancements in healthcare through new digital innovations. You should also be motivated to establish long-lasting and valuable customer relationships, and to contribute to driving and developing the e-health sector in Sweden and internationally.
Stepping into the role as the Commercial Lead for Cambio Platform your responsibilities will be to create go-to-market and commercial plans that resonate with our new platform and ecosystem offerings, sculpting commercial packaging and pricing strategies that speak to our customers, and staying up-to-date of market trends to ensure our offerings are always a step ahead.
You will be responsible for all commercial aspects of our Platform offerings with an in-dept anchoring in market trends, customer input and the competitive situation, gathering and prioritizing of requirements and working closely across all organizational functions to ensure the delivery on the related KPIs, including customer satisfaction, financial ambition and roadmap. You need to be an advocate of the Cambio platform's customer value towards customers and throughout the Cambio organization.
Collaboration is key in this role; you'll work closely with product managers to align roadmaps and priorities, ensuring our products not only meet but anticipate the market needs. Your role is to be the architect of new business opportunities, and in collaboration with Key Account Managers nurturing both new and existing customer relationships to guarantee strengthening long-term, profitable partnerships.
Your insight and entrepreneurial mindset are important to understanding our customers' evolving needs in steering our organization's marketing and PR efforts. With a keen eye on the e-health sector, you'll provide the market insights that will guide our strategy. As a vital member of the commercial team, your influence will foster a collaborative environment across operational and strategic levels.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
To thrive with us, you need to be an engaged and flexible team player who are self-motivated with excellent drive and energy. Curiosity, initiative, and solid business acumen are qualities we believe will be highly beneficial for success in this role.
We are looking for a person that are commercially driven and has a strong track record of sales and business development within E-health. We expect you to act proactively and independently on an operational as well as a strategic level, to influence key decisions makers and opinion leaders to drive sales and ensure profitable growth.
Requirements:
Minimum 6 years of sales experience in software development and/or consulting services within e-health.
Excellent communication skills, presentation and speaking for a larger audience.
Strong leadership skills, able to exercise guidance and influence within the product management team and the company to forge commitment and consensus
Experience working with public procurements in Swedish healthcare system
Experience in digital transformation
Experience of introducing new offerings to the healthcare sector and proven track record of developing commercial packaging and pricing strategies
Knowledge of open platforms, standardization, and opportunities related to open EHR
Knowledge of regulatory opportunities and limitations related to health data
Fluent in English and Swedish
Relevant university degree
It's a bonus if you have
Experience in international healthcare
Experience in the life science industry and working with innovations and new offerings in this industry segment
Experience working with pharma and/or medtech companies
Place of employment:
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment:Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located andhave the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
