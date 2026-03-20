Commercial Launch Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-20
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About the Role
The Commercial Launch Manager is responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing the successful market introduction of new products or services. This role acts as the central point of contact between cross-functional teams-including marketing, sales, product development-to ensure all aspects of the commercial launch are aligned and delivered on time. The Commercial Launch Manager develops go-to-market strategies, manages launch timelines, monitors key performance indicators, and ensures that all stakeholders are informed and engaged throughout the process.
Key Responsibilities
In this role, you will lead the end-to-end planning and execution of commercial launches for new products and services. Working closely with marketing, sales, and product teams, you will develop and implement comprehensive go-to-market strategies that drive successful market introductions. You will coordinate cross-functional efforts to ensure that all areas - from sales enablement to marketing communications - are fully aligned and ready for launch.
Your work will include creating and managing detailed project plans and timelines, identifying potential risks, and developing effective mitigation strategies to secure a smooth rollout. You will monitor launch progress and key performance indicators, providing regular reports and actionable insights to support continuous improvement. Additionally, you will gather feedback from customers, sales teams, and other stakeholders, using these insights to refine and optimize future launch strategies.
Who are you?
You have an open and positive mindset with a genuine passion for marketing and customer success.
You're a team player who enjoys collaboration and brings energy to cross-functional projects.
You are a strong communicator with excellent English skills, both written and spoken.
What You Bring
Ability to work independently, take initiative, and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Stakeholder management
Proficiency in project management tools and Microsoft Office Suite.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment.
Highly meriting experience:
Proven track record of managing successful product or service launches.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills.
Strong project management and organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Gropegårdsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Penta Jobbnummer
9809762