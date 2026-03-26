Commercial Intern / Student Trainee / young graduate Nova Industri AB
Nova Industri AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Boden Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Boden
2026-03-26
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nova Industri AB i Boden
, Kalix
, Kiruna
eller i hela Sverige
Nova Industri, part of the SMS group, is seeking a motivated University student to support within the realm of commercial topics. This trainee role is ideal for either Master student or young graduate from the International Business program. who would like hands-on experience while conducting his/her studies or to start his/her professional career. This role provides an opportunity to work with a variety of tasks from daily business, strategic implementations of processes and/or improvements of existing processes.
About the role
As a Commercial Intern you will support business areas such as Sales, Project Calculation, Project Execution, Finance and Accounting commercially. Furthermore, you will also participate in implementing and improving commercial processes across the organization. For the right candidate there will be an opportunity for internal training at our mother company in Germany, SMS group GmbH.
Candidate profile
Currently enrolled at university, preferably in a Master's program in International Business or a closely related field or if you just completed your Masters studies
Strong interest in commercial operations and process improvements
Good analytical skills and attention to detail (and working with Frameworks/Governmental Regulations/Laws)
Excellent communication skills in English; Swedish is an advantage
Proficient in MS Office (Excel, etc.); comfortable learning new ERP/CRM systems
Ability to work independently and collaborate/communicate across functions while handling confidential information professionally
Willingness to travel for the training
What we offer
Practical, varied and hands-on experience within a global engineering and plant construction group
Mentor support and exposure to cross-functional commercial teams
On-site training at SMS group Germany as part of your development plan
Opportunity to contribute to meaningful process improvements and gain insight into B2B commercial operations
Flexible working time and possibility for distance work inorder for you to combine work with studies
How to apply
Please send us your CV as well as a personal letter letting us know why you are interested in this position. The last day of application is 13th of April 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: maria.taylor@sms-group.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nova Industri AB
(org.nr 556647-6247), https://www.novaindustri.se/ Jobbnummer
9822097