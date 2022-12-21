Commercial Excellence Manager
HemoCue AB / Säljarjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Ängelholm
2022-12-21
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos HemoCue AB i Ängelholm
, Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The conviction that "it must be possible" has been the driving force behind HemoCue for over 40 years, because when it comes to caring for people, we refuse to compromise. We take pride in being a global leader in near-patient, or point-of-care, testing where the patient meets the healthcare system for the first time and where accurate, reliable, and fast decisions need to be made. Our culture of positivity, engagement, and a dedication to getting it right will allow you to achieve something remarkable. Join a team where making the impossible possible has become the standard!
HemoCue is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Diagnostics Companies at Danaher. Together, we're working at the pace of change to improve patient lives with diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges.
The Commercial Excellence Manager at HemoCue will play a key role in ensuring that commercial activities in International Sales are strongly anchored in quantifiable sales targets, clearly prioritized from a total profit perspective, implemented stringently and that deviations in relation to results are analyzed systematically so that root causes are identified, and countermeasures implemented.
This position is part of the International Sales Department and based in Ängelholm and will be hybrid. At HemoCue, our vision is to do things easier, to do things better, and to do them right.
You will be a part of the team responsible for Commercial Excellence in international sales and report to the Director Channel & Sales Process Excellence responsible for Commercial excellence and Alliance Development. If you thrive in a supporting, multifunctional role and want to work to build a world-class Commercial Excellence organization-read on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Support the creation of quantified revenue and profit growth targets linked to specific commercial initiatives
Drive standard work, process improvements and projects within channel management to ensure that each region has the best possible commercial setup
Use commercial and business systems tools available in Danaher to ensure execution on a tactical and strategic level
Drive process for price increases as well as monthly Price Variance process, in close collaboration with the Financial Business Partner
Be system process owner for the CRM system, drive improvements and standardized use of the system
Drive, support and monitor the continuous improvement funnel in the Region and across relevant internal departments
Drive and support prioritized commercial activities in the markets, including ensuring relevant leading KPIs are in place
Work closely with the Business System Leader in Commercial to drive synergies between sales and marketing
The essential requirements of the job include:
B. Sc in relevant field (could be Biomedical, Technical or Commercial angle)
5+ years of experience from a similar role in an international setting
Fluent in verbal and written English
Experienced user of CRM
Strong command of Excel, ability to build and use pivot tables and build spreadsheets required for business cases and analysis
Ability to travel on average less than 15% of the working time. Flexible schedule
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in Commercial Excellence, Channel Management and Finance
To be successful in this position we believe you have the ability to adapt to changing circumstances, an analytical mindset, and a process oriented, result focused drive. To thrive at HemoCue we believe you enjoy working in an organization with a flexible, inter-cultural, global mindset. It is also desirable to be a good networker and an informal leader who can balance between own, and others interests and opinions. We believe you enjoy working in a highly autonomous position where you are expected to bring your expertise with a high level of integrity and ethics with uncompromising standards.
At HemoCue we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for HemoCue can provide.
Please apply in English by upload your CV and personal letter. In accordance with our GDPR policy we are deleting all applications once the position has been filled.
Applications will be processed as we receive them, and the position might be filled before the last day of application. Don't miss the opportunity, apply today.
For further information, please contact Director Channel & Sales Process Excellence, Evan Herbst +46 4734 14 03 43.
Union contacts: Björn Bylander, Unionen, +46 431 48 12 87 or Emma Kriblad, Akademikerföreningen, +46 431 48 14 21.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-09 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemocue AB
(org.nr 556342-9272)
Kuvettgatan 1 (visa karta
)
262 23 ÄNGELHOLM Arbetsplats
HemoCue AB Jobbnummer
7281585