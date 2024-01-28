Commercial Excellence Intern to Loomis-Pay
2024-01-28
About us
Loomis-Pay is an ambitious startup and part of the Loomis Group, aiming to offer an all-in-one payment setup for shops, cafés and restaurants all over the world. Since launching in October 2020, we have built up a team of 100+ bright payment talents that are working hard to make it a global success.
Take the opportunity to join a fast-paced organization with a strong entrepreneurial spirit! We are a growing company where you will get the opportunity to contribute shaping the ways of working, processes and culture - as well as your own role.
What you'll be up to
As a Commercial Excellence Intern, you will be part of the commercial department, reporting to our CCO Lead, and collaborating closely with our sales teams in all markets, as well as our operations and product departments. This role is about driving revenue by improving our commercial excellence, focusing on sales effectiveness, process optimization, pricing strategy, and reporting and follow-up on key metrics. You will play an important role in shaping the commercial department's way of working and be hands-on in supporting daily operations and analysis.
What you'll do
Sales effectiveness
Assist the sales teams by providing necessary tools, materials, and data for effective client engagement
Collaborate with the sales teams to develop targeted sales strategies for different market segments
Process optimization
Streamline and improve internal processes and ways of working to enhance efficiency within the commercial department
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify bottlenecks and implement solutions
Analyze the end-to-end customer journey and suggest improvements to drive revenue and optimize the sales process
Pricing strategy
Pricing analysis and optimization of pricing tools
Reporting and dashboards
Create and maintain reporting dashboards for key commercial metrics
Provide regular updates to the leadership team on the performance of commercial activities
Data analysis of customer base and market segmentation
Required Skills
Proactivity: Take initiative in identifying opportunities and addressing challenges
We don't expect you to do wonders every day. But we do expect you to be a doer, to show integrity and challenge the status qou
Analytical Prowess: Ability to analyze data, extract insights, and make informed decisions.
Preferably you know how to use excel, SQL and BI-tools and support your decisions with data.
Technical Acumen: Good understanding of product development processes and new technology.
You don't need to code but understands product development process and how payments are processed
Commercial Mindset: Ability to think strategically about business opportunities and challenges.
We are looking a person who understand the unit economics and are able to quantify and articulate business cases
Communication Skills: Clear and concise communication, both written and verbal
You are able to navigate your communication to all levels of stakeholders, from the CxO team to the superstars in support.
What we are looking for
We are looking for a student in their last semester, preferably pursuing a master's degree in industrial engineering or a related field, to support our commercial department 10-20 hours a week up until summer 2024. We are playing the long game, so for the right candidate there is potential for a transition into a full-time role within our commercial team after graduation.
Ideal candidates will be pursuing a master's degree in industrial engineering or a related field
Previous exposure to sales, commercial excellence, business development, market analysis, or pricing strategies is advantageous
Familiarity with the payment industry and technology-driven sectors is a plus
Candidates with experience or a strong interest in working in the intersection of technology and business will be favored
You are fluent in English and speaks either Swedish, Danish or Norwegian
Employment: Part-time, until summer 2024
Compensation: Hourly
