Commercial Director
2025-08-25
Navinci AB is a Swedish life science company with a focus and strong legacy in developing in situ proximity ligation assay technology. We offer a broad portfolio of products that help researchers study protein detection and interactions in depth. We serve academic research labs, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, operating through both direct sales and an established distributor network.
This is a high-impact role where results are expected immediately, there is no room to lean back, we will need solid commercial outcomes from start. We have gone through a period of transformation and are now accelerating our commercialization efforts.
Our culture is collaborative, with highly dedicated colleagues who are passionate about scientific discoveries. Life at Navinci is dynamic and hands-on, but with a clear plan and strong sense of purpose guiding the organization forward.
About the Role
The role is key to driving our commercial growth and shaping the company's market presence. You will report directly to the CEO and be part of the management team. You will lead a small commercial team of two, a Sales & Marketing Manager and an Area Sales Manager and there is an additional headcount approved within the commercial function, where your input will be highly valued.
This role combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution, ensuring that commercial plans translate into real results. The role is based in Uppsala and our headquarter is in Uppsala Science Park.
Responsibilities:
Lead and coach a small team within sales and marketing.
Develop and execute actionable sales strategies to increase revenue and market presence.
Review the direct sales and distributor mix and create a strategy to maximize growth.
Negotiate and finalize distributor and partner agreements.
Manage CRM systems, sales forecasts, and commercial reporting.
Strengthen customer relationships and act as a company ambassador externally.
Contribute commercially to executive-level strategic decisions.
Travel internationally as needed to support sales and business development.
About You
You are a results-oriented leader who thrives in a fast-moving environment and is not afraid to get your hands dirty. You have proven commercial experience and previous leadership roles. You know how to turn strategy into action, build teams, and create measurable results.
Requirements:
MSc in Business or Life Science.
Strong sales experience in life sciences or pharma.
Previous line management experience.
Track record in sales, business development, and partner management.
Comfortable working in a small, growing company with a hands-on approach.
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Willingness to travel internationally.
If this sounds like you, send your application or reach out to Sandra Bydell Sveder, Recruitment consultant at SallyQ (sandra.sveder@sallyQ.se; 076-319 96 88). Please do not hesitate to reach out with any type of questions.
Applications are accepted until mid September. We prioritize candidates with EU-passports/work permits.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
