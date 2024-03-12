Commercial Development Analyst
2024-03-12
About Carla
At Carla, we believe that more people should be able to drive electric vehicles. Therefore, we have set out to build the safest, most convenient and transparent way to sell, buy, or lease an electric car.
Carla was founded in 2020 in Stockholm, with strong VC backing. We are now in an exciting growth phase and are looking for like minded people. That means being driven, humble, and deeply in love with creating outstanding customer experiences.
Recruitment Need
Carla is growing at the speed of light, and we are currently looking for a Commercial Development Analyst to join our growing Commercial team. To succeed in this role, you must possess the ability to work with complex data, think strategically, and visualize/communicate insights to help Carla on its growth journey. You will work cross-functionally to support Carla's various teams in analyzing internal & external data to positively impact Carla's revenue and profitability.
Your mission at Carla
Carla's mission is to make more people drive electric cars. Everything we do is built upon combining customer obsession, technology, and infrastructure. Your mission will be to ensure and provide the best pricing solutions in the market, while working cross-functionally with our Commercial, Operations, Tech and other teams. You will use information resources regarding our customer needs, historical data, market conditions, and internal margin/revenue targets to develop best-in-class pricing strategy.
In this role, you will be part of the Commercial Team and report directly to the Head of Commercial Development & Analytics work very closely with the C-suite. Your day-to-day tasks will be a mix of defined strategy and experimentation.
Concrete examples of work tasks connected to responsibilities:
• Conducting both ad-hoc and project-based analysis on everything from market price development to marketing performance to CRM efficiency
• Help lead cross-functional projects predominantly focused on pricing & valuation, sales & purchasing analytics, and marketing
• Set up and manage relevant business intelligence dashboards to make data and insights available across the company
• Monitor our pricing & valuation parameters to ensure best in-class pricing for all cars in inventory and identify trends and opportunities to drive sales, profitability and stock turnover
• Build tools for automated pricing in order to sell large stocks of electric and plug-in vehicles in the inventory
• Support in product development for effective valuation and pricing of used carsBuild metrics and dashboards to share findings within the core team and collaborate across different functions
We believe that the ideal candidate has:
• Degree in business or data-related field
• 0-2 years of analytical or strategic experience
• Proficient in Excel/Google Sheets
• Autonomous, proactive, and detail-oriented
• Fluent in English; additional languages a plus
• Experience with SQL or programming is advantageous
What is in it for you?
Most of all, this is a fantastic opportunity to work for a category-defining company, with great values, and a business model that doesn't talk about sustainability - but is based on it. Apart from that, we offer:
• Joining one of Sweden's LinkedIn 2022 & 2023 Top 10 Startups
• A career-defining role at an early-stage startup and an opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable co-workers
• We're a start-up, which means we work smarter, not harder. Life-work balance still plays an important role in creating long-lasting productivity and output
• A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity. We hire people regardless of background, education, experience or gender
• Market competitive salary and stock option program
We're fast, both in terms of car delivery, price-setting process and when it comes to growing our business. We have no plans on stopping anytime soon, and hopefully, this is where you come in!
