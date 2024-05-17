Commercial Data Analyst
2024-05-17
Join Sellpy, an innovative leader in sustainable e-commerce, as our Commercial Data Analyst.
We've got an open position where you can contribute to a more circular future with your interest for data analysis.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Commercial Data Analyst at Sellpy
The Commercial Data Analyst role offers an exciting and rewarding challenge: diving deep into our commercial data to uncover our customers' needs. Our presence in twenty-four diverse markets presents a rare opportunity to explore customer behaviours and analyse various data points from all over Europe. Your analysis will bear weight in anything relevant for the commercial team ranging from evaluating marketing channels and optimising digital ads to understanding the customer behaviour on site and what makes our customers return.
You will report to our Head of Data and Analytics while working closely with the commercial team based in Stockholm and Berlin.
We are a data-driven company, and to make the most out of our data warehouse you will need to have a sharp understanding of SQL to make sure you process data correctly and on time. We'd also want you to be humble, helpful and committed to working for a better future to be a good fit with Sellpy.
In short, you will
Perform various analysis using SQL, Google Sheets and other tools.
Create and maintain dashboards to make sure the commercial team has the data needed to make informed decisions.
Perform analysis on a range of commercial topics such as customer behaviour, digital marketing and expansion.
Educate and empower the commercial team to improve their daily use of data.
We use
PostgreSQL
BigQuery
GA4
Requirements
A M.S. degree or a shorter education combined with relevant work experience.
Strong proficiency in SQL and Excel/Google Sheets.
Proven ability to perform high-quality data analysis.
1-3 years of work experience from an equivalent role.
Written and spoken fluency in English, as this is our company language.
We'd be impressed if you have
Worked with digital marketing.
Experience in e-commerce.
Worked in a fast-growing, product-focused startup environment
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily
Benefit from hybrid work from our office at Medborgarplatsen, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform
Make use of prepaid vacation
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Thrive in a social and driven people culture.
Save up with a monthly pension plan
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
