Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Commercial Contracts Analyst
As a Contracts Analyst you ensure that procurement work and administration of contracts within our Boden project are executed professionally and according to requirements under the direction of our Head of Contracts.
You will work with procurement activities within the project, and plan, organize your work to meet the project deliveries. You will be responsible for ensuring that corporate policies within procurement are properly handled in the project.
You will be involved in the creation of the documents and systems for tendering, award process and operation thereafter.
This is a great opportunity to join the team that will administrate and handle contracts for one of the largest industrial projects in the history of Sweden, with an investment on over 50 Billion SEK. In this role you would work closely together with our well experienced colleagues in the procurement and legal teams at H2 Green Steel.
Responsibilities:
• Review and analyze contract documents, including agreements, amendments, and addendums, to ensure compliance with company policies and legal requirements.
• Identify and mitigate potential risks and liabilities in contracts, and make recommendations for appropriate changes or modifications.
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders, such as legal, finance, and operations teams, to gather necessary information and ensure contract terms align with business objectives.
• Assist in the development and implementation of contract management policies, procedures, and best practices.
• Provide guidance and support to internal teams on contract-related matters, including interpretation of contract terms, rights, and obligations.
Skills & Qualifications:
• You are a team worker who can achieve specific goals and objectives with a view to constant improvement.
• Knowledge or desire to understand the mechanisms of EPC contracts and EPC contractors.
• Master or Bachelor's degree within Engineering, Judicial, or Commercial fields.
• Distinct business acumen enabling the development of effective procurement strategies.
• Good analytical and networking skills to influence suppliers and key stakeholders.
• Strong stakeholder management skills.
• Structured working style enabling the delivery of input to business critical projects.
• Good communication skills, both orally and in writing, including presentation skills (content and presentation) and fluency in English.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
