Representation of Wallonia in Stockholm
Wallonia Foreign Trade and Investment Agency (AWEX) is a Belgian regional state organization whose mission is to stimulate exports of Walloon companies and to promote foreign investment in the region.
Through local recruitment and appointment, AWEX is currently seeking a parental leave replacement for its Commercial Assistant at the Stockholm office (Belgian Embassy), under the supervision of the Economic Attaché.
Candidate profile:
• Master Degree holder with at least 2 years relevant experience
• Swedish proficiency and English fluency. French is a strong asset
• At least affinity with Swedish business life
• Self-starter with intellectual curiosity, even a short experience abroad is a plus
• Ease at making business contacts, convincing and organizing
Responsibilities:
• Support answer to export inquiries from Belgian companies (local contacts, market intelligence, store checks, B2B's, ...)
• Support the organization of Belgian companies' collective trade missions and individual prospection in Sweden
• Support the organization of events; participate to relevant Swedish trade fairs, seminars, conferences
• Monitor media to identify business opportunities and investment projects
• Perform reporting and accounting tasks; ... .
What we offer:
• Exposure to a broad range of business sectors in Sweden and Belgium
• Office in the heart of Stockholm, in an international environment, working at the Embassy of Belgium and with representations in other Nordic countries
• Full-time position,
• Transport allowance
• Part of one of the 70+ AWEX trade offices network and 10 digital hubs worldwide.
Please email your questions, cover letter and CV in Swedish, English or French by email, no later than November 3rd. Interviews and assessment tests will start shortly after the application closes. The target starting date is December, Swedish work permit requested.
