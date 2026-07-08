Commercial and Contracts Manager - Air Traffic Management
Saab Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Växjö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Växjö
2026-07-08
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab Aktiebolag i Växjö
, Karlskrona
, Jönköping
, Halmstad
, Västervik
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we make an impact - and your part matters.
We're looking for experienced Commercial and Contracts Managers to help deliver digital tower technology that supports the safe, efficient and reliable movement of aircraft around the world. Working alongside product, development, execution, finance, and bid teams, you'll help secure new business, negotiate commercial agreements and support the successful delivery of customer contracts across international markets.
Your Role
As a Commercial and Contracts Manager, you'll provide commercial leadership throughout the contract lifecycle - from analysing customer requests to negotiating customer agreements to supporting contract execution and managing commercial outcomes throughout delivery.
During the bid phase, you will support the bid team by:
Developing commercial strategies that support competitive business opportunities.
Supporting business case development, risk analysis, pricing strategies, margin analysis and financial modelling.
Developing/validating commercial solutions that take account of international tax, financial, regulatory and country-specific business requirements.
Assessing commercial, legal, financial and contractual risks and develop appropriate mitigation strategies.
Preparing, reviewing and negotiating commercial terms and conditions with customers.
During contract execution, you will support project execution teams by:
Supporting effective commercial and contractual management of customer contracts throughout their lifecycle.
Monitoring contractual milestones, deliverables and obligations across a portfolio of customer contracts.
Providing guidance on contractual interpretation and compliance of customer contracts.
Supporting the resolution of commercial and contractual issues, including delays, customer concerns and claims.
Managing contract amendments, variations and change requests across multiple customer contracts.
Building trusted relationships with customers to support constructive commercial discussions, successful negotiations and mutually beneficial outcomes throughout the contract lifecycle.
Developing and maintaining commercial and contractual templates, guidance and best practices to support consistent and effective contract management across the business.
We are recruiting for two positions, each of which can be located in either: Gothenburg (SWE), Växjö (SWE), or Apeldoorn (NL).
Your Profile
You are a commercially minded professional who combines strong analytical skills with excellent negotiation and relationship-building abilities. You are comfortable working across multiple stakeholders, balancing commercial objectives with customer relationships, and navigating complex contractual environments.
Required experience:
Experience in commercial management, contract management or a related discipline.
Demonstrated experience negotiating commercial agreements with customers.
Strong understanding of contract principles and commercial risk management.
Experience supporting tender, proposals and contract execution.
Financial acumen, including pricing, profitability and business case analysis.
Excellent communication, influencing and stakeholder management skills.
The ability to interpret complex contractual and commercial issues and provide practical advice.
A proactive, collaborative approach and strong attention to detail.
Fluent in English, written and spoken, and very good understanding of international cultural considerations.
Experience working in complex engineering, technology, infrastructure, defence, aerospace or similarly regulated industries will be highly regarded. Similarly, experience working with international customers, complex commercial arrangements or cross-border contracts will also be highly regarded
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Lindholmspiren 3A (visa karta
)
417 56 VÄXJÖ Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9997345