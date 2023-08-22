Commercial Advisor for a client in Stockholm!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-08-22Arbetsuppgifter
The role of the Commercial Advisor is to offer commercial expertise to the Business Tech product organization and hubs. Their main objective is to ensure the delivery of expected business value at every stage of the product life cycle. Commercial Advisors play a crucial role in bringing structure and analysis to business cases, executing deals that align with business objectives, and finding opportunities to enhance ongoing relationships with external partners.
A successful Commercial Advisor possesses strong leadership skills and embraces a collaborative, transparent, safe, and trusting work environment. They believe in a non-hierarchical culture that fosters teamwork and cooperation. Their work is driven by a focus on creating value, driving growth, and providing exceptional service to customers. They take full ownership and accountability for their actions, consistently delivering outstanding customer satisfaction and achieving positive business outcomes.
Job assignments:
• Assist product leaders in developing and executing commercial and partner strategies
• Negotiate advantageous terms with external partners
• Evaluate potential partners and collaborations relevant to the product area
• Collaborate with product leaders to establish and secure the business case
• Determine the most suitable commercial model/cooperation to support the business case
• Define and implement strategic parameters for the partner portfolio and ensure long-term management
• Manage collaborations and performance according to framework and assess risks versus expected outcomes
• Perform risk management for partner and vendor contracts
• Challenge and propose new commercial and contractual strategies
• Develop negotiation strategies and processes tailored to the deal
• Identify potential deal designs that align with objectives, such as risk aversion or creating optionality
• Manage deal-making processes, including RFPs, tendering, and time planning
• Ensure compliance with H&M Group Purchasing and Consultant Policy
• Conduct deal-making activities and ensure alignment with initial objectives
• Continuously gather knowledge of the product domain/area through supplier and market analyses
• Monitor and take action based on spend analyses
• Support the establishment of collaboration and governance among product stakeholders, partners, and vendors
• Manage the contract life-cycle, including extensions, renegotiations, terminations, and call-offs
To fit for this role you must possess strong analytical skills, including the ability to assess key performance indicators (KPIs) and construct business cases. Be a strategic thinker who can effectively connect the objectives outlined in a business case to the necessary actions for successful execution. Additionally, have excellent problem-solving capabilities and approach challenges with a practical mindset.
The candidate also possesses negotiation and conflict-resolution skills, allowing them to effectively navigate difficult situations and find mutually beneficial solutions. Your have the ability to influence and persuade others, utilizing their solid communication skills to provide constructive challenges when necessary.
Furthermore, the candidate has the ability to set plans and bring others along, making them an asset in cross-functional or interdisciplinary settings. Your proactive nature and keen eye for noticing things and initiating action makes you an activator, continuously seeking to optimize processes.
The candidate is result oriented, prioritizing concrete and pragmatic approaches to achieve efficient outcomes. You bring valuable international deal making experience to the table and possess a deep understanding of a wide range of deal structures. You are also fluent in english, both in written and spoken.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2023-09-04
End of the assignment: 2023-12-31
Deadline: 2023-08-28
Location: Stockholm
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "375". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Pauline Kumassah pauline@swaysourcing.com +46 79 585 55 99 Jobbnummer
8049327