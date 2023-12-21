Commercial Activity Specialist, Ikea Retail Sweden
WHO YOU ARE
As a person you are passionate about people, business, IKEA's purpose and continuously driving better performance. You are energized by driving business growth and contributing to overall success of IKEA through collaboration and at the same time increasing customer value.
To thrive in this role, it's important that you have broad knowledge of IKEA concept, brand objectives, values and vision as well as in IKEA tools. Knowledge in processes and cycles as well as of operational plans and goals including follow up on KPI is also a very important part.
Furthermore, you have knowledge of the IKEA multichannel reality and online customer behaviors as well as how to identify and realize opportunities for add-ons, cross-selling and up-selling of IKEA products and services to fulfil customer needs. Your knowledge of sales mechanisms and the pulse of the market as well as of the possibilities to activate sales and the use of the commercial calendar and relevant associated store activities is broad.
When it comes to the local market you have knowledge about the local market environment, expectations from customers today and tomorrow to secure that commercial and service offers meet customer demands and needs in all touchpoints. You possess great leadership skills and ability to take decisions and know how to apply these in an extremely ambiguous environment requiring cross functional collaboration.
You have ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of Commercial as an integrated part of the business. Furthermore, you have strong interpersonal skills. You also have ability to priorities and make decisions with speed and simplicity as well as ability to follow up and measure performance of output and capture learnings.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
In the role as Country Commercial Activity Specialist, you are responsible for contributing to the development of efficient and effective multichannel commercial activities throughout the year, to drive traffic, maximize sales, profit and ensure vitality in the stores.
You will:
• Lead the Commercial Calendar Operational Forum, a cross functional forum that plan, develop and execute effective, multichannel commercial activities, based on a brief for each launch.
• In the commercial team, act as representative for the selling team developing and creating the plan including the store deliverables to the launches, to deliver to the common objectives and goals, according to the ten steps process.
• Work closely with the Business Leaders for each HFB and BSB as a coordinator to create a strong commercial agenda.
• Collaborate within the commercial team and together with Inter IKEA to launch curious and seasonal collections to our customers.
• Be the selling representative in the Marketing Hub, building marketing content (Attract layer) to attract new consumers to the IKEA brand and growing IKEA's penetration.
• Actively cooperate with all key stakeholders within commercial and beyond to secure integration, common focus and to maximize impact (for example Digital, CFF (Customer Fulfilment), Communications, Sustainability, BNOF (Business Navigation Operations & Finance), People & Culture)
• Report to the Country Commercial Activity Leader and assist in the operating task to ensure omnichannel activities.
• Be an active player in driving an open and sharing climate, be a role model of the IKEA values and contribute to the transformation of IKEA.
WE ALREADY HAVE PREFERRED INTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR THE POSITION.
