Commercial Account Executive for Omnimodular AB
2026-02-19
Omnimodular is a fast-growing AI company building the backend intelligence for the next generation of financial software. Leading platforms in Sweden already use their technology, and the company is now expanding across the Nordics and Benelux.
This role is designed for a high-performing SDR/BDR or Junior Account Executive who is ready to take full ownership of the sales cycle from prospecting through closing and step into a revenue-driving position.
About Omnimodular
Omnimodular is not a traditional SaaS startup. They build the AI infrastructure that powers modern financial software.
Their flagship engine, Omni Capture, extracts and interprets financial data with 99.7% accuracy, entirely without templates. This enables Accounts Payable and ERP platforms to launch automation features in weeks instead of years.
Leading platforms already trust their Post-Template technology in Sweden. Omnimodular doesn't hype AI, they deploy it to solve real operational challenges that finance teams face every day.
About the Role
As a Commercial Account Executive, you will run the entire revenue process independently from the first outbound touch to closing, supported by leadership and advanced AI sales agents.
This is a full-cycle role tailored for someone ready to step up, own deals end-to-end, and help shape Omnimodular's go-to-market strategy.
Responsibilities
Prospect and build a pipeline through multi-channel outreach targeting ERP and AP software vendors across the Nordics & Benelux
Lead discovery meetings to identify automation needs, legacy pain points, and ROI opportunities
Deliver sharp, high-impact product demos of Omni Capture and related AI services
Drive evaluations and POCs, aligning stakeholders and coordinating with Product and Customer Success
Negotiate and close mid-market and early enterprise deals
Leverage AI agents for research, account intelligence, and lead scoring
Work closely with leadership to shape a repeatable go-to-market playbook
Your Profile
We are looking for a rising commercial talent who wants to accelerate their career by owning deals from start to finish.
We believe you have:
3-5 years of experience as an SDR/BDR or Junior Account Executive within B2B SaaS or FinTech
Proven ability to generate pipeline and progress deals
A consultative, educational selling style
Ability to understand technical concepts (APIs, data extraction, automation) or eagerness to learn
A results-driven mindset with high autonomy
Excellent communication skills
Fluency in English and Swedish
Other Information
Start: As agreed
Location: Remote
You will also have the opportunity to take part in a 1-year sales training program with Mikael Arndt, including 25 certified sales courses, weekly live lectures, Sweden's most significant sales event at the Oscar Theatre, and a 2-day on-site sales training in Stockholm to accelerate your development further.
In this recruitment process, Omnimodular AB collaborates with the recruitment company Saleshub. If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter at amir.chamsine@saleshub.se
.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Department of awesome AB
(org.nr 559064-7581)
Dannemoragatan, 18 (visa karta
)
113 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Saleshub Jobbnummer
9751173