Commerce Product Manager

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. is the global leader in scripted and real-life entertainment, sports,
and news. We serve passionate fans with content that inspires, informs, and entertains,
providing leadership across deeply loved and trusted brands, such as HBO, CNN, Discovery
Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel. Available in 220
countries and territories and 50 languages, WBD reaches viewers on all screens and services,
from free-to-air and paid-TV channels, to digital streaming services, to social and mobile-first
content. WBD delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year.
About Us
WBD's Streaming group is the global leader in providing innovative and immersive digital
products and content for iconic brands. We are working at the crossroads of technology,
entertainment, and everyday utility. As content creators across the digital ecosystem, we
leverage our technology to create immersive viewing and interactive experiences. We tell
engaging stories to millions of viewers, and we are looking for a Product Manager to join
the Subscription, Membership & Customer Lifecycle team within the Growth Product
organization.
Position Summary
In 2023, the primary focus of the Subscription, Membership and Customer Lifecycle team was
the initial launch of our flagship streaming service, Max, in the US. Throughout 2024, we're
focused on the international expansion of Max and developing new monetization capabilities to
drive subscriber growth.
As a Product Manager on the SMCL team working in the Commerce space, you'll drive the
strategy and execution of critical initiatives. You'll be tirelessly thinking about how to grow our
customer base and revenue in impactful ways.
Day-to-day, you'll succeed by learning what's worth doing that is simultaneously usable,
valuable, and feasible, through utilizing product discovery and design thinking. You'll connect
regularly with customers to become an expert on our audience and industry. You'll lead and
motivate a dedicated, cross-functional Agile team by communicating vision, authoring robust
product requirements, and coordinating regularly and clearly with partners and stakeholders.
You have executive presence, and you're comfortable sharing your work with senior leadership
in a clear, simple and straightforward manner.
As the ideal candidate, you're a driven, passionate advocate for your customers and your
business, with a sense of urgency to make things better wherever you are. You're always handy
with a strong point of view, but you're open-minded and can admit when you're wrong. Your
teams love working with you because you're a please to be around and lead through inspiration
and motivation rather than rules and hierarchies.
If this sounds like you, and you're excited to work with great people, we'd love to meet up!
Responsibilities
1. Develop deep understanding of the customer, data, business, and industry, particularly in the
Commerce space.
2. Set, articulate, and advocate product vision and strategy for all initiatives, and clearly
communicate it up, down and across the organization.
3. Define and build consensus on meaningful metrics for success for all initiatives.
4. Prioritize features and enhancements in the backlog.
5. Build and maintain product plans to create value for users and grow the business.
6. Author robust product requirements and build shared understanding and alignment with all
stakeholders.
7. Discover opportunities worth pursuing through rapid experimentation via product discovery,
A/B testing, and design thinking methods.
8. Identify and map customer goals, values and needs more than "wants" or "table stakes".
9. Inform decisions with qualitative and quantitative data.
10. Ensure good communication and transparency by partnering with internal teams including
editorial, marketing, advertising, business development, etc.
11. Coordinate with product peers and their teams to share learnings and ensure quality cross[1]platform experience.
Requirements
1. 2+ years' experience as a Product Manager within a technology or digital organization.
2. Deep technical experience in the Commerce space, both with backend APIs / architecture and
frontend client user flows and experiences.
3. TVE/Connected TV/mobile industry and domain experience.
4. Experience leading high profile, multi-faceted products and communicating initiatives across
the organization (including senior leadership and stakeholders).
5. Experience delivering all phases of a project, including planning, design, development, and
implementation.
6. Excellent problem solving, critical thinking, and analytical skills.
7. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, experience with c-suite presentations
required.
8. Strong attention to detail and a high degree of follow-through.
9. A love of working closely with others.
10. Curiosity and a willingness to learn from mistakes and from others
