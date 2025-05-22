Comfort Hotel Norrköping Barception Crew 60%
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Receptionistjobb / Norrköping Visa alla receptionistjobb i Norrköping
2025-05-22
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB i Norrköping
, Linköping
, Nyköping
, Eskilstuna
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Barception Crew Comfort
Ready to be part of our crew?
At Comfort Hotel Norrköping, we keep things real, urban, and uncomplicated. We give our guests what they need and skip the fluff. Creating a space where locals, travelers, startups, and globetrotters all feel at home. We're looking for a barception team member who gets our vibe-someone who knows how to make guests feel welcomed, energized, and inspired.
Comfort Hotel has taken the undisputed position as the Nordic region's leading budget hotel chain.
What You'll Be Doing:
• Welcome guests with a friendly, no-nonsense approach, setting the tone for a great stay.
• Handle check-ins, check-outs, bookings and inquiries, guest sales from the deli and barception keeping the guest experience smooth and seamless.
• Support guests with everything from local tips to insider recommendations, creating a connection that goes beyond the basics
• Keep the Barception buzzing with energy and positivity, working closely with colleagues to maintain Comfort's effortless, urban vibe
• Work hours will be according to schedule with shifts from 07:00-15:30 or/and 15:00-23:00 and will include weekends and holidays.
Is This You?
• You're upbeat, approachable, and thrive in a fast-paced, urban environment.
• You're excited to be part of a diverse team, with colleagues from several backgrounds.
• You're a natural at creating connections, making guests feel like they're exactly where they should be.
• Quick on your feet, you adapt to whatever the day throws your way - with a smile.
• Experience in hospitality or customer service is a bonus, but your personality and drive are what really count.
• You have to be at least 20 years old!! You won't be considered if you're under 20 years old.
• Sometimes You will work alone and be responsible for the entire house.
As a Barception crew member at Comfort Hotel, you need to be proficient in Swedish and English. Additional language skills may be beneficial to your application.
That little extra we offer to all our employees at Strawberry:
We believe in making things easy-not just for our guests, but for our team too. Here's what you'll get:
• A fast-paced, energetic work environment that values your individuality.
• Opportunities to grow and make your mark within the Strawberry group.
• Staff discounts and friends & family rates at our 200+ hotels.
• A 25% discount on food & beverages at our restaurants and bars.
• Sweet deals on experiences, travel, retail, and more.
• Access to a digital training and development tool with some mandatory and LOTS of other courses.
About Strawberry
Strawberry is not your typical hotel company. With over 240 hotels, 120 restaurants, and 20 spas, we create thousands of experiences every day. Built on our core values-energy, courage, and enthusiasm-our team of 20,000 employees from 166 countries keeps us moving forward.
Perfect match much?
Apply now and be part of a team that makes every stay easy, urban, and unforgettable. We're reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait-positions may be filled before the deadline. This is a permanent employment for 60 % with a start date asap. We apply a six months probationary employment. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Comfort Hotel Norrköping Jobbnummer
9354230