Come join Candela's production!

2024-03-15
Are you ready to become a part of something revolutionary? Candela is currently seeking talented and passionate individuals who wants to be part of our journey. We firmly believe that the best talents are often found outside the conventional boundaries, which is why we now welcome spontaneous applications from individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences.
We always look out for new talents who can bring fresh perspectives and ideas. Whether you are an experienced expert in your field or an ambitious beginner with passion and drive, we want to hear from you. Perhaps you are unsure about which role best suits you? Submit your resume, and we will reach out if we believe we might have a suitable position just for you.
About Candela
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships. By combining sensors, computers and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our electric craft fly above the water, reaching speeds and range previously attained only by fossil fuel powerboats
With an increasing demand for our C-8 leisure boat and the fact that we are also venturing into public transport with the revolutionary foiling P-12 ferry, we are now scaling up production pace in Rotebro.
What we are looking for
We are seeking ambitious individuals to join our production site in Rotebro. In Rotebro, we manufacture boats from scratch - from building the initial carbon fiber components to having a finished boat. Our production in Rotebro comprises several distinct stages and teams. For instance, we have a composite team, a trimming team, a painting team, and a assembly-team.
We are looking for various experiences for different teams, but some general requirements are:
Previous experience in hands-on physical work
Ability to work in an environment exposed to dust particles and chemicals
Proficiency in English, as it is necessary for daily work
If you have experience in any of the following areas: electrical work, mechanics, industrial painting, sanding, or assembly, it would be considered advantageous.
Not convinced yet?
Benefits at Candela
International environment
Wellness grant
A strong community with multiple events - we like to have fun together!
Work with a world leading revolutionary product
A fast paced scale-up environment with short decisions paths
Application
This is a general advertisement for all our positions in the production. We review applications continuously and select those that may be relevant for a position with us. If we find that you have a matching profile, we will contact you to schedule a video interview where we will discuss your previous experiences and what you are interested in. Please submit your application with a CV describing your past experiences as soon as possible!
https://candela.com/
