Combustion & Embedded Tester
2025-01-24
We are looking for an enthusiastic and meticulous system tester and developer to work on test execution and development based on requirements for the internal-combustion engine control system.
An opportunity to work in an international environment with great possibilities.
OM TJÄNSTEN
A role in an international environment and a company with strong culture characterized by respect for the individual, continuous improvements, and encouragement of personal development.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will execute system tests and develop based on requirements for the internal-combustion engine control system. You will also develop regression tests through test analysis and test design based on requirements for both vehicle and HIL test environments. Additionally, you will automate test cases with scripts in Python, conduct requirement reviews and perform risk analysis, and analyze and report test results.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering disciplines such as mechanical engineering, computer science, electrical engineering, or similar fields.
• Experience with Python programming.
• Experience with software development and/or testing for powertrain systems.
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of vehicle electrical systems and/or embedded systems in vehicles.
• Experience with testing functional safety according to ISO26262.
Additional information
Start: February
Extent: Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Södertälje with the possibility of some remote work days per week.
