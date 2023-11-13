Combinator
This ad is in English because I turn to Swedes as well as to international citizens.
I'm looking for combinators. A combinator is someone who has at least two jobs. In this case you both work as my personal assistant and in the Cultural Sector.
I'm a wheelchair user and therefore I hire personal assistants. But that's not the whole story. I'm looking for something specific. I'm looking for people who have experience with acting, painting, filming, writing and/or designing.
This is because i'm an activist and influencer. I'm an author, lecturer, Youtuber, Tiktoker and a comic artist.
So in this job you aren't just assisting me in my daily routines such as eating, washing, dressing and travelling. You are also assisting me in writing, acting, painting, filming and so on.
If you don't have any experience in some of those areas, that's okay. What's crucial for me is that you love humor, creativity and learning.
This job is part-time. You work in my villa in Fagersjö. You are a non-smoker and have a driving licence, since you are supposed to drive my car. Please, note that this job is not about care.
