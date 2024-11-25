Colour Material Fabric Designer
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Skövde Visa alla teknikjobb i Skövde
2024-11-25
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description:
• · Create and deliver complete design proposals according to design vision/brief
and project prerequisites in assigned Zeekr programs.
• · Produce creative and detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria
working in close collaboration with other design disciplines.
• Develop CMF concepts, which are translated into physical solutions and prototypes
in cooperation with CMF Specialists and our in-house trim shop.
• Create Colour, Material, Finish definition documents and safeguard CMF releases
linked to design gateways.
• · Prepare presentations and showcase materials for design reviews. Main focus is
to be able to visualize concepts digitally (in Photoshop, VRED, VR), with support from
our visualization team.
• · Attend in project and engineering meetings, representing CMF.
• · Work closely and interact with both internal as well external stakeholders.
• · Liaise with Marketing and Project teams in China.
Requirements:
• · Min. bachelor's degree within Industrial Design, Engineering, Transportation Design or Fine
Arts.
• · Minimum 5 years' experience from automotive/transportation design.
Experience working in other design related industries is an advantage.
• · Deep knowledge in design process and methodology as well CMF development.
• · Fluent in English. Knowledge in Mandarin is an advantage.
• · Understanding of complete car development process.
• · Strong communicator with good presentation skills, both verbally and visually.
• · Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite & VRED with ability to visualize and communicate
ideas effectively in 2D and 3D. Other software like Substance or Key Shot is also
valuable.
• · Strong drive, independent and confident as well as a good team player.
• · Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills.
• · Flexible and able to work under constrained time
Software and IT:
Adobe Creative Suite and VRED. Additional advantage if you possess skills in e.g., Alias, Rhino, Grasshopper, Keyshot, Substance.
Personal attributes:
Be able to travel to China, visiting Zeekr Research Institute and factories
Estimated days of Business travel to China (and other countries) circa 20 days/year pending China rules of Quarantine Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9028572