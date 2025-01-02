Collection Registrar For Ikea Museum In Älmhult
2025-01-02
About IKEA Museum
The world's only IKEA Museum is for anyone who's curious about life at home, design and IKEA!
As part of IKEA Museum, Archive & Collection is the source of the company's history, and is responsible for a wide range of assets, such as artefacts, historical records, photos, films and drawings. The Collection consists of around 10 000 artefacts that reflect the story of IKEA.
The team at Archive & Collection consists of conservators, collection curator, photographer and archivists.
IKEA Museum can be experienced online as well as in Älmhult, Sweden and is part of the IKEA Älmhult AB organization. Learn more about IKEA Museum at www.ikeamuseum.com
IKEA Museum in Älmhult is locking for an experienced Collection Registrar.
Job Description
In this role, you play an essential part in collection stewardship, ensuring that the Museum's collection is cared for and documented at a high professional standard. As part of the team, you will be involved in developing routines and workflows to manage the collection in the best possible way and play a key role in overseeing the loan process from start to finish, focusing on coordinating and documenting the movement of artefacts, with a strong emphasis on their care and preservation.
To excel in this position, you should be inspired by the IKEA vision and passionate about safeguarding the company's history. You should also bring substantial experience in registrar work within museum collections, including adherence to national and international standards for transportation, packing, handling, and environmental requirements. Knowledge of commercial insurance is meritorious. Additionally, strong project management, organizational, and planning skills will be key to your success.
As a Collection Registrar at the IKEA Museum, you'll need to be driven, proactive, and resilient, staying motivated even when faced with challenges. You work in a structured way to meet deadlines and deliver results, while demonstrating independence and a strong sense of responsibility.
To thrive in this role, we believe you should be someone who enjoys supporting others and strives to provide exceptional service. You should also be capable of building trust-based relationships, communicating clearly and humbly with others. Self-motivation, responsiveness, and a solution-oriented mindset are all important qualities for success in this role.
This position is a permanent, on-site assignment, located in Älmhult, Sweden and you will report to the Archive & Collection Manager at IKEA Museum.
Qualifications
* University Degree in art, art history, museum studies or comparable experience.
* At least three years related work experience.
* Experience working in collections management databases.
* Attention to detail and organization.
* Good research, writing, and interpersonal skills.
* Good planning, management, and organizational skills.
* knowledge of current technology relevant to collections management.
* Rigorous work ethic and proactive problem solver.
* As English is our common company language, we see that you are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Knowledge of Swedish language will surely be an added advantage.
How to apply
In this recruitment IKEA is collaborating with Jefferson Wells, with long and extensive experience in recruiting managers and specialists. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Magnus Carlhielm 070-854 67 40 or magnus.carlhielm@jeffersonwells.se
.
To apply for the position, please use www.jeffersonwells.se
you should click on the "Ansök" link provided, found in the job listing.
