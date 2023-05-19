Colleagues to Compliance Process & Control Testing
Are you passionate about compliance and interested in being part of our continued compliance maturity journey?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Contribute to the overall Swedbank Strategy with proactive and value adding 2LoD assurance activities
• Be part in Group Compliance maturity journey which is in constant change with both external and internal requirements
• Continue your journey to grow competence in core compliance areas and testing methodology together with us in the Compliance Process & Control Testing team
• Be a valuable and appreciated colleague to the already existing team members
What is needed in this role:
• University education, legal, business administration or economics
• Experience from 1LoD operation and / or compliance, risk management, audit
• A high degree of integrity
• A structured and creative mind, interest in both details without loosing sight of the big picture
• A strong interest in regulations in combination with analytical mindset and skills
• A "doer" attitude to deliver in time with high quality
• A curious mind and an interest in data driven analytics and/or previous background working with data supported testing/reporting/analysis
• Enjoy working with different activities at the same time with project management skills at your help
• Excellent communication skills in both oral and written English
• A humble attitude and a strong belief in cooperation being a true team member, people person skills are highly valued
• If you have experience in assurance work and control processes from working with legal or compliance/ legal matters in financial institutions, regulatory authorities and/or law/ financial consultancy firms this will truly be a match make. However, we will appreciate different sets of possible background and skills.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
me continuing building a strong, effective and value adding Compliance Process and Control Testing in Group Compliance. Join us and you will have colleagues both located in Estonia, Latvia, and Sweden. Join a team of highly skilled experienced specialists. Join us in a time where we a growing the team and growing the testing. This is the place where you will find yourself in near future if you are ready to embark and if you have the ambition, dedication, curiosity, high standards and above all integrity. We are looking for fundamental personal skills in combination with documented academic and financial business track record. If this is you, you are welcome to apply!" -Andis Berzins, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 09.06.2023.
Location: HQ Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Andis Berzins +37 129848042
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
