Collaboration & Portfolio manager at Scania Project Office
2023-12-22
Portfolio Manager
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Collaboration & Portfolio manager at Scania Project Office
Do you want to support and challenge the leaders of Scania 's cross functional and cross brand solution development?
The Scania project office mission is to successfully deliver value and projects to the customers of TRATON. We work with solution development in all customer product areas and through the complete Product Development Process. To be able to succeed, we focus on a holistic and global perspective, with the aim to keep it simple, transparent and easy to navigate. This is where we need You.
Job Description
We are looking for a candidate who is familiar with the need to create and communicate the context of a complex and evolving set of data. As we continue on the transformation within all of TRATON, our need for effectively following and understanding the portfolio throughout flows and several brands is stronger than ever.
You will
Be part of a small experienced group, focusing on the portfolio, strategy and processes, including business development. You will be responsible for leading the PD Portfolio.
Work closely with the complete Project Office department and directly with the Management team, to drive and co-ordinate strategic portfolio related areas together with our colleagues and coordinated with our cross-functions, within Scania and within TRATON.
Maintaining continuous data-sources and ensuring we utilize new tools and methods to support all of TRATON in lean portfolio mgmt.
Be part of cross-functional and cross-brand working groups where the portfolio and working methods are evolving. You are also expected to lead and administrate forums.
Be an active contributor to the project office as a whole, working on a strategic level as well as deep-diving in topics when needed, securing our up to date available and relatable information
Prepare, administrate and summarize the Scania Corporate decision meeting for PD Projects.
Coaching presenters during inflight and navigating through existing and evolving Governance landscape of TRATON, to enable effective decision making with key stakeholders
Be the project office contact for portfolio related queries and discussions
To succeed in this role
You need to be confident to challenge yourself, your colleagues and the cross functions to enable successful deliveries based on updated data. You need the ability to read the room and confirm our common commitment in a relatable way. You will be running formal as well as informal meetings with stakeholders of all levels within the group, and must have a strong sense of key messages and the ability to formalize correct meeting documentation as required for decision meetings. You should also be comfortable building your network with all brands within TRATON.
Your Profile
You are someone who has worked with cross-brand and cross-functional team solutions and thrives when utilizing your great communications and leadership skills. You should have experience of change management. You enjoy exploring new perspectives and turning them into concrete actions while keeping the speed up, with a clear focus on existing processes and the clarity of communication. Advanced Excel and data visualisation capability is needed.
You should be comfortable with your ability to consider high level strategic connections, identify blocking points through discussions, enabling the specifics to progress step by step. We see that you also have the persistence to accept and handle continuous improvements/changes, while ensuring we continue together to build on our knowledge and secure our key deliveries. You should enjoy the challenges of a diverse collaboration where we use the strengths throughout TRATON with our various approaches.
You have relevant education from University as well as working experience from Scania or another TRATON brand, and experience of working directly connected with the cross-brand collaboration of the TRATON group. You have conducted management meetings and presented complex issues in front of others on all corporate levels, with full fluency of the English language.
Please take a look at our video about the Scania Project Office: https://youtu.be/osTiE4svSAA
What we offer
As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and develop your skills and career. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters innovation, creativity, and better decision-making. We value and encourage different perspectives and backgrounds, and we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive. We understand that achieving a work-life balance is essential, and we strive to provide our employees with the flexibility and resources they need to succeed both in and outside of work.
For more information, please contact
Karin Dahlström, Head of Portfolio, Strategy & Process - EMPX, 08-553 83226
Selection is ongoing throughout the application period.
Application
Your application must include a CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-07. We use logic and personality tests as well as competency-based interviews in our selection process. Continuous selection takes place during the application period and the position can be filled before the end of the application period.
A background check can be conducted for this position.
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses and 11,000 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 125 billion, of which more than 20 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has around 50,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
