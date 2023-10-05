CodeScene is seeking a Junior Data Scientist
2023-10-05
Job Description
CodeScene is seeking a Junior Data Scientist to join our dynamic team. As a Junior Data Scientist, you will be at the forefront of our research efforts, focusing on novel large language models and their applications. You will collaborate closely with our Research and Development (R&D) and Product teams to drive innovation and create data-driven solutions that enhance our product offerings.
Essential Qualifications
• Proficiency in Python for data analysis and machine learning.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent communication skills to effectively interact with cross-functional teams.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.
• Eagerness to learn and stay updated on the latest developments in data science and machine learning.
• Strong attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.
• Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
• Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics).
Desired Qualifications
• Experience with natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (e.g., GPT-3, PaLM).
• Familiarity with machine learning frameworks and libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn).
• Basic knowledge of software development practices and code analysis.
• Previous exposure to data collection, cleaning, and preprocessing.
• Ability to visualize and present data effectively using tools such as Matplotlib, Seaborn or D3.
• Knowledge of statistical analysis and hypothesis testing.
Good to Have
• Experience with cloud computing platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud).
• Exposure to big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).
• Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., D3.js).
• Previous involvement in R&D and integrating machine learning models into software products.
Responsibilities
• Collaborate with the R&D and Product teams to conduct research on large language models and their applications.
• Communicate findings and insights to cross-functional teams, including Sales, Marketing, and Software Development, in a clear and concise manner.
• Gather information from various departments to understand company needs, data sources
• Explore new ways to integrate machine learning models and language models into our product to enhance its functionality and value.
• Report insights to the CTO, VP of Product, and the Lead Data Scientist to ensure alignment with company goals and objectives.
At CodeScene, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment that promotes equal opportunities. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
If you are passionate about data science, eager to work on cutting-edge projects, and want to make a meaningful impact in the field of code quality, we would love to hear from you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-23
E-post: career@codescene.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Codescene AB
(org.nr 559028-3270), https://codescene.com/
Hyllie Stationstorg 31 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Kontakt
Fredrik Ekstrand fredrik.ekstrand@codescene.com 070-2006885 Jobbnummer
8168017