Cobol Solution Developers To Seb Kort
2024-04-05
About us
Have you ever used a corporate card, Eurocard or other company branded credit cards in the Nordics? Then it is likely that you have used our services without even knowing it. SEB Kort is a company owned by SEB - we collaborate, yet we also have our own tech stack and independent purpose. We do everything from consumer cards to travel accounts, and now with an even wider scope in the near future we need to expand with more developers.
In fact, it has probably never been as exciting to join the SEB Mainframe community, and we over atSEB Kort are on a journey to transform our business, based on raising competition and shifted customer demands. Our technical environment consists of app, front-end and mainframe. All these areas are equally important to support our mission - and we are now looking for our next COBOL star who can help us get there.
About this opportunity
Mainframe is our core, and we are now in the search for a Solution Developer who can be part of driving our modernization journey within consumer and commercial cards, consumer loans and account products. You will be joining a cross-functional product team, consisting of developer, architects, scrum masters and PO, all with the joint focus on the end-consumer.
To thrive in this role, we believe you:
• Have at least 3 years' experience of solution developing in mainframe/zOS. In addition, we would like to see that you have experience and good knowledge in iCobol, DB2/SQL, JCL and IDz.
• Are a curious team player, comfortable driving change, with deep interest in how technology can be used to solve different business challenges.
• Have a modern development mindset and are excited to be involved in every part of the development process - from exploration to deployment and following up the success.
• Are fluent in English. Speaking a Scandinavian language is meritorious.
In addition, if you have experience using modernized tools (e.g.ReadyAPI for automatic testing) and agile ways-of-working, be sure to mention this in your application. We are taking our mainframe stack to the next level and wants your skills to accelerate our transformation.
Ready to take the next step on your career journey?
Are you our next mainframe star? Submit your application no later than 28th of April 2024. Do not hesitate, applications are reviewed as they come in. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact Head of Card Ledgers, rikard.vidlund@seb.se
, or Head of Core Banking Services, jonathan.berglund@seb.se
.
Learn more about working at SEB here: www.sebgroup.com/techcareers
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
