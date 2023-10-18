Cobol Developer Corporate Action at Core Custody
2023-10-18
SEB is a leading financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. Our brilliant techies work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it genuinely makes a huge impact for our customers and colleagues. Custody supports the business through different processes related to report and data analysis. The product portfolio is constantly evolving, meaning ever new challenges.
Does that sound like a fit for you?
Then we think you should apply for this position today!
What you will be doing:
You will be a part of a professional team, accountable for development and management of the systems handling Corporate Action.
You work in an agile team that is part of the Core Custody tribe. We work closely with the business, where customers' needs, and wishes are in focus.
At Core Custody, we are responsible for systems that handle order and post trade, custodian repositories, securities information, and company events.
You will be part of a development team called Corporate Action and included in a Mainframe community. The team consists of developers (both Mainframe and front-end .Net) and testers responsible for developing solutions in SEBs custody area. Custody works with systems that supports the banks customers within savings and investments area. As a team member you will interact with internal stakeholders and teams within Core Custody and other Tech areas.
Who we are looking for:
To thrive and succeed in your role with us, you are customer and business-oriented and enjoy working in teams. You are committed and work in a structured way with a good delivery ability.
As a person, you are driven, innovative and have an open mindset to add greater customer value. You are positive and clear in your communication and are happy to share your knowledge.
Requires qualifications:* A few years of programming experience in Cobol.* Experience of development in mainframe / zOS.* Experience of DB2.* Experience of JCL and TSO-ISPF.
Preferred qualifications:
Previous experience of banking and securities and fluent swedish.
What we offer:
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:* Innovative company in forefront of technology* Opportunities to help transform an industry* Chances to make an impact on social or environmental issues* Access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits* Work-life balance
Ready to join?
Apply as soon as possible, we interview
Welcome to a community of tech-savvy and passionate employees from all corners of the world. SEB is in fact one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Together we future proof a world of financial flows by exploring and implementing modern digital architecture and state-of-the-art technology. We are driven by collaboration, insight, and friendship. But also, a desire to change and improve. All in all, it creates a balance - where life and a stable yet exciting job can co-exist. If you want to shape tomorrow's bank - continue reading and apply today. Ersättning
